Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, both come with 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS displays.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 May 2020 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9 has a different placement for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max have 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro on Thursday during an online event. It comes with a hole-punch design with the camera cutout placed on the top left of the screen, along with quad rear camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Redmi Note 9 Pro joins the already launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that have a similar design with some key differences. Let's put the three phones head to head and see what sets them apart.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price

The Redmi Note 9 comes in two variants namely, 3GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB with the former priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) and the latter priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900). The phone will be offered in Forest Green, Midnight Grey, and Polar White colour options when it goes on sale globally starting mid-May.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 14,999, the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,999. Both these phones come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

All three phones are dual-SIM (Nano) compatible and run MIUI 11, based on Android 10, on top. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS displays with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the recently launched Redmi Note 9 packs a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM. In contrast, both the previously launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and while the former has up to 6GB of RAM, the latter comes with up to 8GB of RAM.

 

For optics, there are quad rear cameras on all three phones in a similar square-shaped module. But the configuration of these cameras is different. On the Redmi Note 9, there is a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch cutout on the top left of the screen.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The secondary camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, the tertiary shooter packs a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and the quaternary camera houses a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front located in the central hole-punch design. In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary camera with the rest of the shooters being the same as on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. But, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

For storage, the Redmi Note 9 comes with 128GB onboard storage that can expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max have up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (select markets), Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max have the same connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack but the Pro Max adds an Infrared (IR) blaster as well.

In terms of battery, all three phones pack the same 5,020mAh battery with the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro supporting 18W fast charging and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max supporting 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 199 grams. The Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 comparison
  Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 9 Pro MaxRedmi Note 9 ProRedmi Note 9
Release date12th March 202012th March 202030th April 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesNo
Dimensions (mm)165.50 x 76.68 x 8.80165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80162.30 x 77.20 x 8.90
Weight (g)209.00209.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)502050205020
ColoursAurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar BlackInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier WhiteForest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey
Fast charging-ProprietaryProprietary
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.676.53
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio20:920:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 4x2.3GHz)2.3GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G85
RAM6GB4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512128
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYes-Yes
Front camera32-megapixel (1.6-micron)16-megapixel13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
NFC--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorNo-No
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 price, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 pro Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  5. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  6. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  7. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  8. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  10. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Significantly More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  2. Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey
  3. Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Amazon Warns Coronavirus Expenses Could Make It Post First Quarterly Loss in Five Years
  5. Wonder Woman Spin-Off to Come Before Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins Hints
  6. Jio Unveils JioMeet Video Conferencing Platform to take on Zoom, Google Meet
  7. Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin Land Contracts to Build NASA's Astronaut Moon Lander
  8. Apple Sees iPhone Revenues Fall in Q1, as Services and Wearables Help It Grow
  9. Twitter Swings to Loss Despite User Surge in Pandemic
  10. Dell XPS 15 9500, XPS 17 9700 Accidentally Listed on Official Site, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com