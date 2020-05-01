Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro on Thursday during an online event. It comes with a hole-punch design with the camera cutout placed on the top left of the screen, along with quad rear camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Redmi Note 9 Pro joins the already launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that have a similar design with some key differences. Let's put the three phones head to head and see what sets them apart.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price

The Redmi Note 9 comes in two variants namely, 3GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB with the former priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) and the latter priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900). The phone will be offered in Forest Green, Midnight Grey, and Polar White colour options when it goes on sale globally starting mid-May.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 14,999, the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,999. Both these phones come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

All three phones are dual-SIM (Nano) compatible and run MIUI 11, based on Android 10, on top. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS displays with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the recently launched Redmi Note 9 packs a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM. In contrast, both the previously launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and while the former has up to 6GB of RAM, the latter comes with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, there are quad rear cameras on all three phones in a similar square-shaped module. But the configuration of these cameras is different. On the Redmi Note 9, there is a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie camera in the hole-punch cutout on the top left of the screen.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The secondary camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, the tertiary shooter packs a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and the quaternary camera houses a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front located in the central hole-punch design. In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary camera with the rest of the shooters being the same as on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. But, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

For storage, the Redmi Note 9 comes with 128GB onboard storage that can expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max have up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (select markets), Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max have the same connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack but the Pro Max adds an Infrared (IR) blaster as well.

In terms of battery, all three phones pack the same 5,020mAh battery with the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro supporting 18W fast charging and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max supporting 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 199 grams. The Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.