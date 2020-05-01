Redmi Note 9 was launched at Xiaomi's global event on Thursday, and the new Redmi Note 9-series model comes just six months after the launch of its predecessor Redmi Note 8. The new phone comes with a quad camera setup at the back that is aligned differently than the previous model. The new Redmi Note 9 also has a bigger display and a bigger battery than the Redmi Note 8. There are a host of other upgrades that come with Redmi Note 9, and we've detailed them all in our comprehensive comparison below.
The Redmi Note 9 has not launched in India as of yet. It will go on sale globally in the middle of May, and is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB + 64GB storage option and at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey colour options.
The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, was launched in India in October. In February, the company hiked the price of the 4GB + 64GB model, citing supply chain issues due to the coronavirus outbreak. It currently retails starting at Rs. 10,499 (was launched at Rs. 9,999). The 6GB + 128GB model retails at the launch price of Rs. 12,999. It is available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black options.
The Redmi Note 8 was launched with Android Pie-based MIUI 10, but it has received the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update. The Redmi Note 9 comes with MIUI 11 out of the box. Both the phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio as well.
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage choices on both the phones include 64GB and 128GB.
As for cameras, the quad camera setup sits inside a square-shaped module similar to the other phones in the Redmi Note 9 series. It houses a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the display cutout.
Redmi Note 8 also has similar camera specifications. However, the cameras are aligned vertically in the top left corner of the back panel. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 9 has a hole-punch design to house the selfie camera, while the Redmi Note 8 is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch.
The Redmi Note 9 has a large 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, includes a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an 18W charger inside the box. Connectivity options on the two phones include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, and more. Both the phones have a rear fingerprint sensor on board.
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Redmi Note 9
|Redmi Note 8
|Release date
|30th April 2020
|29th August 2019
|Launched in India
|No
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|162.30 x 77.20 x 8.90
|158.30 x 75.30 x 8.35
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5020
|4000
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey
|Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black
|Body type
|-
|Glass
|Weight (g)
|-
|188.00
|Removable battery
|-
|No
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.53
|6.30
|Resolution
|1080x2340 pixels
|1080x2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|Protection type
|-
|Gorilla Glass
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|octa-core
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|128
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel (f/2.0)
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|-
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|No
|-
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
