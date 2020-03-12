Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the only phone of the trio to pack a 48-megapixel camera, while the rivals employ a 64-megapixel main snapper.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 12 March 2020 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All three phones feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 Pro have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Realme 6 Pro is the only phone to feature a 90Hz display
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 packs the largest battery at 6,000mAh capacity

Xiaomi has again heated up India's budget smartphone segment with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Going by its asking price and internals, the Redmi Note 9 Pro goes up against the freshly-launched Realme 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31. All three phones feature a quad rear camera setup with a high-resolution main camera and large batteries. The Realme 6 Pro features a 90Hz display, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 720G SoC with NaVIC support. The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other hand, tries to woo buyers with a huge 6,000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. Here's how the three phones compare:

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999. It will be up for grabs in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colour options.

 

Realme 6 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+ 128GB configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 17,999. The phone's 8GB+128GB model is now available at Rs. 18,999. The new Realme phone comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy M31, it is currently available at Rs. 15,999 for its 64GB storage option, while its 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 16,999. Colour options that are on the table are Ocean Blue and Space Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Xiaomi's dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. It offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 450 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

 

Talking about the Realme 6 Pro, it is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs the Realme UI skin based on Android 10. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, it also relies on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the Samsung Galaxy M31, it boots Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. It offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop watch. Samsung has equipped the phone with the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Users have the option to expand the storage by another 512GB via a microSD card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with 2cm focus range. A 16-megapixel front camera is there to handle selfie and video calls.

 

The Realme 6 Pro rises above its rivals, thanks to a 64-megapixel primary that employs the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with a 119-degree field of view. The pill-shaped hole-punch houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 105-degree field of view.

The Galaxy M31 employs an in-house 64-megapixel primary camera with the ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees field of view, and a couple of 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sitting in a waterdrop notch.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. As for the Realme 6 Pro, it comes with a 4,300mAh battery that supports the proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology. Samsung Galaxy M31 packs the biggest battery of the trio at 6,000mAh, and it can be topped up using the supplied 15W charger.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31 comparison
  Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealmeSamsung
ModelRedmi Note 9 Pro6 ProGalaxy M31
Release date12th March 20205th March 202025th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90-
Weight (g)209.00202.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)502043006000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary-
ColoursInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier WhiteLightning Blue, Lightning OrangeOcean Blue, Space Black
Removable battery-No-
Wireless charging-No-
Thickness--8.9
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.606.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio20:920:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 720GSamsung Exynos 9611
RAM4GB6GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel
Rear flash-YesYes
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11Realme UIOne UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.10Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes-
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Pro price in India, Realme 6 Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung India, Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Coronavirus Maps Apps Being Used to Spread Malware: Researchers
Foxconn China Factories' Work Resumption Beats Expectations, Says Founder Terry Gou

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  5. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  7. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Update Brings Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More
#Latest Stories
  1. From Artificial Teeth to a Broom, Here's What India Left in Uber in 2020
  2. Foxconn China Factories' Work Resumption Beats Expectations, Says Founder Terry Gou
  3. Coronavirus Maps Apps Being Used to Spread Malware: Resaerchers
  4. NCLAT Rejects CAIT Plea Against CCI Nod for Flipkart's Acquisition
  5. Over 100 New Minor Planets Found at the Edge of the Solar System: Study
  6. TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount
  7. Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart
  8. Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
  9. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.