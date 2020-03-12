Xiaomi has again heated up India's budget smartphone segment with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Going by its asking price and internals, the Redmi Note 9 Pro goes up against the freshly-launched Realme 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31. All three phones feature a quad rear camera setup with a high-resolution main camera and large batteries. The Realme 6 Pro features a 90Hz display, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 720G SoC with NaVIC support. The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other hand, tries to woo buyers with a huge 6,000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. Here's how the three phones compare:

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999. It will be up for grabs in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colour options.

Realme 6 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, while the 6GB+ 128GB configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 17,999. The phone's 8GB+128GB model is now available at Rs. 18,999. The new Realme phone comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy M31, it is currently available at Rs. 15,999 for its 64GB storage option, while its 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 16,999. Colour options that are on the table are Ocean Blue and Space Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Xiaomi's dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. It offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 450 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Talking about the Realme 6 Pro, it is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs the Realme UI skin based on Android 10. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, it also relies on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the Samsung Galaxy M31, it boots Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. It offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop watch. Samsung has equipped the phone with the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Users have the option to expand the storage by another 512GB via a microSD card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with 2cm focus range. A 16-megapixel front camera is there to handle selfie and video calls.

The Realme 6 Pro rises above its rivals, thanks to a 64-megapixel primary that employs the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper with a 119-degree field of view. The pill-shaped hole-punch houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 105-degree field of view.

The Galaxy M31 employs an in-house 64-megapixel primary camera with the ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees field of view, and a couple of 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sitting in a waterdrop notch.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. As for the Realme 6 Pro, it comes with a 4,300mAh battery that supports the proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology. Samsung Galaxy M31 packs the biggest battery of the trio at 6,000mAh, and it can be topped up using the supplied 15W charger.