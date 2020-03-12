Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched earlier today and Realme 6 that was unveiled at the beginning of March appear to be neck-and-neck when their key specifications are compared. Both the smartphones house a quad rear camera setup, come with a mid-range octa-core processor, and are priced more or less the same. Moreover, both the phones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box which comes with the company's latest user interface system atop. Therefore, to give you an idea of how the new Redmi Note 9 Pro stacks up against the Realme 6, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Price in India compared

In terms of the pricing of smartphones, both stand neck-and-neck. The newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. While the base the variant is set at Rs. 12,999, the top model comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. Both the smartphones are yet to go on sale in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: General specifications compared

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display, the Realme 6 comes with 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 6 is on the other hand, powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weigh 191 grams while Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. Both the smartphones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with the latest company's user interface system atop.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Cameras, batteries compared

Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 pack a quad rear camera setup. The latest phone by Xiaomi includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has a third 5-megapixel sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

On the other hand, the quad camera setup on Realme 6 has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots.

Both smartphones have a 16-megapixel front camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. In terms of the battery, the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme 6 houses a relatively smaller 4,300mAh battery.