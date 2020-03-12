Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched earlier today and Realme 6 that was unveiled at the beginning of March appear to be neck-and-neck when their key specifications are compared. Both the smartphones house a quad rear camera setup, come with a mid-range octa-core processor, and are priced more or less the same. Moreover, both the phones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box which comes with the company's latest user interface system atop. Therefore, to give you an idea of how the new Redmi Note 9 Pro stacks up against the Realme 6, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.
In terms of the pricing of smartphones, both stand neck-and-neck. The newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. While the base the variant is set at Rs. 12,999, the top model comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999.
Meanwhile, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. Both the smartphones are yet to go on sale in India.
While the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display, the Realme 6 comes with 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 6 is on the other hand, powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.
Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weigh 191 grams while Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. Both the smartphones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with the latest company's user interface system atop.
Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 pack a quad rear camera setup. The latest phone by Xiaomi includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has a third 5-megapixel sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.
On the other hand, the quad camera setup on Realme 6 has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots.
Both smartphones have a 16-megapixel front camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. In terms of the battery, the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme 6 houses a relatively smaller 4,300mAh battery.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Realme
|Model
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|6
|Release date
|12th March 2020
|5th March 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80
|162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60
|Weight (g)
|209.00
|191.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5020
|4300
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier White
|Comet White, Comet Blue
|Removable battery
|-
|No
|Wireless charging
|-
|No
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.67
|6.50
|Resolution
|1080x2400 pixels
|1080x2400 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.05GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|512
|256
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel (f/2.0)
|Rear flash
|-
|Yes
|Front flash
|-
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Skin
|MIUI 11
|Realme UI
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi Direct
|Yes
|-
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|-
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|-
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|-
|Yes
