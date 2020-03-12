Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 both come with octa-core processor and has a quad camera setup.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 March 2020 20:08 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched on Thursday, where Realme 6 debuted earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India this week
  • Realme 6 was launched in India earlier this month
  • Both smartphones are rather similar on paper

Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched earlier today and Realme 6 that was unveiled at the beginning of March appear to be neck-and-neck when their key specifications are compared. Both the smartphones house a quad rear camera setup, come with a mid-range octa-core processor, and are priced more or less the same. Moreover, both the phones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box which comes with the company's latest user interface system atop. Therefore, to give you an idea of how the new Redmi Note 9 Pro stacks up against the Realme 6, we have the compared the two phones, based on their specifications and price in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Price in India compared

In terms of the pricing of smartphones, both stand neck-and-neck. The newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. While the base the variant is set at Rs. 12,999, the top model comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 15,999. Both the smartphones are yet to go on sale in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: General specifications compared

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display, the Realme 6 comes with 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 6 is on the other hand, powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

Moreover, Realme 6 measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weigh 191 grams while Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. Both the smartphones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with the latest company's user interface system atop.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Cameras, batteries compared

Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 pack a quad rear camera setup. The latest phone by Xiaomi includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has a third 5-megapixel sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

On the other hand, the quad camera setup on Realme 6 has a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras include 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots.

Both smartphones have a 16-megapixel front camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. In terms of the battery, the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme 6 houses a relatively smaller 4,300mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 comparison
  Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Realme 6
Realme 6
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi Note 9 Pro6
Release date12th March 20205th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80162.10 x 74.80 x 9.60
Weight (g)209.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50204300
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier WhiteComet White, Comet Blue
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.50
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-core2.05GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear flash-Yes
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11Realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
