Xiaomi launched its highly anticipated Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones earlier this month. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the higher-end phone among the two Redmi Note 9-series devices, was priced starting at Rs. 14,999 and goes up to Rs. 18,999. This puts the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in direct competition of Samsung's latest mid-range offering, the Galaxy M31, which was launched in February. Let's put both the phones against each other to see how the two stack up against each other, at least on paper.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy M31 Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the top-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other hand, comes with only one 6GB RAM option but offers two storage variants. The 64GB variant for the Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 128GB storage option costs Rs. 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy M31, on the other hand, pack only one 6B RAM option, with up to 128GB of storage - same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9611 SoC, same processor as its predecessor, the Galaxy M30.

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy M31 come with Android 10 along with their respective UI skins. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11 on top of Android 10, the Samsung Galaxy M31 uses Samsung's OneUI 2.0 on top of Android.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has the bigger screen among the two smartphones. At 6.67-inch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is bigger than Samsung Galaxy M31's 6.4-inch screen. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS panel with 20:9 aspect ratio, the Samsung Galaxy M31 uses a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a waterdrop-style notch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max uses a hole-punch design.

Samsung Galaxy M31 beats the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on the battery front. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 5,020mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M31 packs a bigger 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Cameras

Both Samsung Galaxy M31 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max come with a quad camera setup on the back and a single front camera. The camera module on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 camera module also houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 123 degrees FoV, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera here also is a 32-megapixel shooter.