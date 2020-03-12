Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India on Thursday as Xiaomi's latest mid-range offering. The new smartphone comes with a hole-punch display design and features a quad rear camera setup to attract the masses. Internally, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has decent hardware that is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone also has an “Aura Balance” Design along with P2i splash-resistant coating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of onboard storage. All this makes the new Redmi Note-series phone a compelling option. But how does it fare, given that the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro are both in the same price segment?

Here, we compare the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India and specifications with those of the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro to help you understand the differences.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

In contrast, the Poco X2 price is set at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while its 6GB + 128GB option is available at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The handset has Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red, and Atlantis Blue shades to choose from.

The Realme 6 Pro price in the country is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas its 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model is available at Rs. 18,999. It is available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Poco X2, and Realme 6 Pro, all three have dual-SIM support, and they run Android 10 out-of-the-box. However, there are custom skins on top to distinguish the experience to some extent. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has MIUI 11 on top of the latest Android operating system, while the Poco X2 has MIUI 11 Designed for Poco and the Realme 6 Pro comes preloaded with Realme UI. On the display front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate. The Poco F2 also has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display but with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display that brings up to 90Hz refresh rate. All three phones have a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Realme 6 Pro also has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Poco X2, on the other front, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.89 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the Poco X2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other front, has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.3 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a single, 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. This is unlike the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 Pro that both have dual selfie cameras. The selfie camera setup of the Poco X2 has a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while the Realme 6 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

On the storage part, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. These are similar to what you'll get on the Realme 6 Pro, though the Realme phone has expansion support up to 256GB instead of 512GB. The Poco X2, on the other hand, has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that supports expansion via a hybrid microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco X2 also has an identical list of connectivity options, except NavIC support. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco X2, and Realme X2 Pro all come with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on the phones include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 9 Pro that supports 33W fast charging. The Poco X2, on the other hand, has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm, whereas the Poco X2 has 165.30x76.60x8.79mm of dimensions and the Realme 6 Pro measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm. Besides, the Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams, which is slightly heavier than the 209 grams Poco X2 and the 202 grams Realme 6 Pro.