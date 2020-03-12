Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max feature an identical processor, similar battery capacity, and same display attributes.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 12 March 2020 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 9 Pro and its Max sibling look almost identical and come in three colour options each

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary snapper
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers support for 33W fast charging

Xiaomi on Thursday launched two new phones in India – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Surprisingly, the Chinese smartphone maker did not unveil the vanilla Redmi Note 9, and there is also no word when, or if, it will be launched in India. As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, both pack a quad rear camera setup and are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Despite their similarities, there a few differences between the two phones to set them apart aside from their asking price. Here's how the two phones stack up against each other:

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the phone's 6GB+128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 15,999. It comes in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colour options.

As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, it carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. The top-end 8GB+128GB model will come at a premium of Rs. 18,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will hit the shelves in a trio of colours - Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are both dual-SIM (Nano) phones that run Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. Both the phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with 450 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an oleophobic layer on top. The similarities don't just end there, as the two Redmi Note 9-series phones also draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

compared Redmi

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro pairs the Qualcomm SoC with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, it ups the RAM capacity to 8GB, while the peak storage space remains 128GB. Of course, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max users will also have the flexibility to expand the storage via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the camera hardware, this is where the two phones stand apart. Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera with a 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor and an f/1.79 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with 2cm focus range, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, as well as its Max sibling, can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo videos at 960fps, and 4K at 30fps.rn9pro wiki Redmi Note 9 series

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max's quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.89 aperture that does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 16-megapixel photos. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with a 119-degrees field of view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with 2cm focus distance, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera that also does pixel binning to capture brighter photos at an effective 8-megapixel resolution.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is handled by 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and NavIC. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams

The more powerful phone of the duo – the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – also features a 5,020mAh battery, but it can be charged at a quicker pace, thanks to support for 33W fast charging. Thankfully, the 33W charger will come inside the phone's retail package. Connectivity suite of the new Xiaomi phone includes 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and NavIC. Sensors packed inside the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
  Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 9 Pro MaxRedmi Note 9 Pro
Release date12th March 202012th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)165.50 x 76.68 x 8.80165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80
Weight (g)209.00209.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50205020
ColoursAurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar BlackInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier White
Fast charging-Proprietary
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 4x2.3GHz)2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (1.6-micron)16-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast
Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  4. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  5. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  6. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  9. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  10. Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90, 4,025mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
  3. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Makes Work From Home Mandatory
  4. Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information
  5. Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast
  6. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  7. Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update With Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More
  9. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Teased by Company, Said to Launch in India Soon
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.