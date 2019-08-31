AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Redmi Note 8 series has been launched in China, and the phones come with quad rear camera setups, run on Android Pie, sport a 3.5mm audio jack, and feature waterdrop-style notch displays. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in the company's home market. It will go up against the Realme 5 that has already been launched in India. The Redmi Note 8 India launch is pegged to be roughly two months away.
We pit the Redmi Note 8 with the Realme 5 to see which one fares better, on paper.
Redmi Note 8 price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model in the company's home market. The smartphone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be sold at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in China. Its India availability is said to be eight weeks away. According to Xiaomi, it will be offering the Redmi Note 8 in three colours – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White.
Realme 5, on the other hand, was launched in India last week, and its price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available via flash sales via Flipkart and Realme.com, and will is being offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.
Both Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 feature dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android Pie, with MIUI 10 and ColorOS on top, respectively. The Realme 5 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both phones sport waterdrop-style notches.
Coming to the processors, the Realme 5 and the Redmi Note 8, both are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Realme 5 offers up to 4GB of RAM, whereas the Redmi Note 8 comes with up to 6GB of RAM. Both smartphone also include up to 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 5 packs a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of memory (up to 256GB) and the same is true for Redmi Note 8.
As for cameras, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme 5 also has a quad rear camera setup, but it houses a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Up front, both the phones sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 packs a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 5 houses a Micro-USB port, whereas the Redmi Note 8 houses a USB Type-C port. The two phones also include a rear fingerprint sensors.
The Redmi Note 8 measures at 158.3x75.3x8.3mm and weighs 190 grams. The Realme 5, on the other hand, measures at 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and weighs 198 grams.
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Realme
|Model
|Redmi Note 8
|5
|Release date
|29th August 2019
|20th August 2019
|Body type
|Glass
|-
|Thickness
|8.35
|-
|Weight (g)
|190.00
|198.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4000
|5000
|Removable battery
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|-
|Colours
|Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, White
|Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple
|Launched in India
|-
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|-
|164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.39
|6.50
|Resolution
|1080x2340 pixels
|720x1600 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|2GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|128GB
|Dedicated microSD slot
|No
|Yes
|Expandable storage
|-
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|-
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|-
|256
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Phase detection autofocus
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|MIUI 10
|ColorOS 6.0.1
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|-
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|-
|USB OTG
|-
|Yes
|Micro-USB
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Face unlock
|-
|Yes
