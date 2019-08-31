Redmi Note 8 series has been launched in China, and the phones come with quad rear camera setups, run on Android Pie, sport a 3.5mm audio jack, and feature waterdrop-style notch displays. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in the company's home market. It will go up against the Realme 5 that has already been launched in India. The Redmi Note 8 India launch is pegged to be roughly two months away.

We pit the Redmi Note 8 with the Realme 5 to see which one fares better, on paper.

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5 price

Redmi Note 8 price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model in the company's home market. The smartphone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be sold at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in China. Its India availability is said to be eight weeks away. According to Xiaomi, it will be offering the Redmi Note 8 in three colours – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White.

Realme 5 Review

Realme 5, on the other hand, was launched in India last week, and its price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available via flash sales via Flipkart and Realme.com, and will is being offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5 specifications

Both Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 feature dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android Pie, with MIUI 10 and ColorOS on top, respectively. The Realme 5 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both phones sport waterdrop-style notches.

Coming to the processors, the Realme 5 and the Redmi Note 8, both are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Realme 5 offers up to 4GB of RAM, whereas the Redmi Note 8 comes with up to 6GB of RAM. Both smartphone also include up to 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 5 packs a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of memory (up to 256GB) and the same is true for Redmi Note 8.



As for cameras, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme 5 also has a quad rear camera setup, but it houses a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Up front, both the phones sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 packs a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 5 houses a Micro-USB port, whereas the Redmi Note 8 houses a USB Type-C port. The two phones also include a rear fingerprint sensors.

The Redmi Note 8 measures at 158.3x75.3x8.3mm and weighs 190 grams. The Realme 5, on the other hand, measures at 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and weighs 198 grams.