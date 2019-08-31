Technology News
Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5: Price, Specifications Compared

Both Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 are powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and feature a 13-megapixel front shooter.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 19:24 IST
Redmi Note 8 (left) and the Realme 5 (right) run on Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Realme 5 has a larger 5,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi Note 8 is lighter at 190 grams
Redmi Note 8 series has been launched in China, and the phones come with quad rear camera setups, run on Android Pie, sport a 3.5mm audio jack, and feature waterdrop-style notch displays. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in the company's home market. It will go up against the Realme 5 that has already been launched in India. The Redmi Note 8 India launch is pegged to be roughly two months away.

We pit the Redmi Note 8 with the Realme 5 to see which one fares better, on paper.

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5 price

Redmi Note 8 price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model in the company's home market. The smartphone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be sold at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17 in China. Its India availability is said to be eight weeks away. According to Xiaomi, it will be offering the Redmi Note 8 in three colours – Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White.

Realme 5 Review

Realme 5, on the other hand, was launched in India last week, and its price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available via flash sales via Flipkart and Realme.com, and will is being offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5 specifications

Both Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 feature dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android Pie, with MIUI 10 and ColorOS on top, respectively. The Realme 5 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both phones sport waterdrop-style notches.

Coming to the processors, the Realme 5 and the Redmi Note 8, both are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Realme 5 offers up to 4GB of RAM, whereas the Redmi Note 8 comes with up to 6GB of RAM. Both smartphone also include up to 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 5 packs a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of memory (up to 256GB) and the same is true for Redmi Note 8.


As for cameras, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme 5 also has a quad rear camera setup, but it houses a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Up front, both the phones sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 packs a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 5 houses a Micro-USB port, whereas the Redmi Note 8 houses a USB Type-C port. The two phones also include a rear fingerprint sensors.

The Redmi Note 8 measures at 158.3x75.3x8.3mm and weighs 190 grams. The Realme 5, on the other hand, measures at 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and weighs 198 grams.

Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5 comparison
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi Note 85
Release date29th August 201920th August 2019
Body typeGlass-
Thickness8.35-
Weight (g)190.00198.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40005000
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursDream Blue, Meteorite Black, WhiteCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple
Launched in India-Yes
Dimensions (mm)-164.40 x 75.60 x 9.30
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.396.50
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1600 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB
Dedicated microSD slotNoYes
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 10ColorOS 6.0.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
USB OTG-Yes
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
