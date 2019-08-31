Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro houses just two cameras on the back.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?

Both Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro come with a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support
  • It is also heavier than the Redmi Note 7 Pro at 199 grams
  • The Redmi Note 7 Pro is thinner at just 8.1mm

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones were launched in China earlier this week. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with key features like a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 64-megapixel primary camera as a part of a quad rear camera setup, a large 4,500mAh battery, a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is a decent upgrade over its predecessor as the Redmi Note 8 Pro bumps up the camera, battery, display size, and much more.

We pit the Redmi Note 8 Pro with its predecessor Redmi Note 7 Pro to see how much of an upgrade the new Redmi phone is, on paper.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. The first sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro will take place on September 3 in China, while the phone is confirmed to launch in India in around eight weeks. It will be sold in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced a World of Warcraft limited edition of the phone that will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched at Rs. 15,999, recently received a price cut and is currently available at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, and Moonlight (Astro) White colour options and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Both Redmi phones run on MIUI 10 software, based on Android Pie and support dual-SIM cards. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The phone also has a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, just like its successor Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro va Redmi Note 7 Pro processor

In terms of the processor, Xiaomi has included MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Both the phones offer up to 128GB of onboard storage and hybrid expandable memory support up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers up to 8GB RAM, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro maxes out at 6GB.

Redmi Note 8 Pro va Redmi Note 7 Pro cameras

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs quad rear cameras - with a 64-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Coming to the selfie cameras, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel shooter. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.


Furthermore, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, with a bundled 18W charger inside the box. The Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a smaller 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. It comes bundled with a 10W charger.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the dimensions front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures at 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is thinner in comparison and measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is heavier at 199 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is weighed at 186 grams.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 7 Pro
Release date29th August 2019February 2019
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.30 x 76.40 x 8.80159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)199.80186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryQuick Charge 4+
ColoursMineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest GreenClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Launched in India-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-409
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90TQualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera20-megapixel13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB OTG-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8
Does Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Show Us the Future of Mobile Photography?
Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X Smartwatches Launched
  7. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  8. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
  9. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  10. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10
  3. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. US to Use Fake Social Media to Check People Entering Country
  5. YouTube Said to Be Fined Up to $200 Million Over Children’s Privacy Violations
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
  7. Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
  8. Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
  9. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
  10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.