Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones were launched in China earlier this week. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with key features like a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 64-megapixel primary camera as a part of a quad rear camera setup, a large 4,500mAh battery, a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is a decent upgrade over its predecessor as the Redmi Note 8 Pro bumps up the camera, battery, display size, and much more.

We pit the Redmi Note 8 Pro with its predecessor Redmi Note 7 Pro to see how much of an upgrade the new Redmi phone is, on paper.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. The first sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro will take place on September 3 in China, while the phone is confirmed to launch in India in around eight weeks. It will be sold in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced a World of Warcraft limited edition of the phone that will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched at Rs. 15,999, recently received a price cut and is currently available at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, and Moonlight (Astro) White colour options and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Both Redmi phones run on MIUI 10 software, based on Android Pie and support dual-SIM cards. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The phone also has a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, just like its successor Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro va Redmi Note 7 Pro processor

In terms of the processor, Xiaomi has included MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Both the phones offer up to 128GB of onboard storage and hybrid expandable memory support up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers up to 8GB RAM, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro maxes out at 6GB.

Redmi Note 8 Pro va Redmi Note 7 Pro cameras

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs quad rear cameras - with a 64-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Coming to the selfie cameras, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel shooter. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.



Furthermore, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, with a bundled 18W charger inside the box. The Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a smaller 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. It comes bundled with a 10W charger.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the dimensions front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro measures at 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is thinner in comparison and measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is heavier at 199 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is weighed at 186 grams.