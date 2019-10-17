Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched by Xiaomi in India on Wednesday as its newest Redmi Note-series flagship for the country. With the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Beijing-based company has jumped on the bandwagon of 64-megapixel camera smartphones that already has models such as the Realme XT and Oppo K5. The new Redmi smartphone also comes as an upgrade to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and offers a quad rear camera setup. There is also the Amazon Alexa integration in addition to the default Google Assistant. Further, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the gaming-focussed MediaTek Helio G90T as well as sports a 3D curved glass design to attract customers. All this makes the new Redmi phone a strong competitor against the likes of the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Thus, we here compare the price and specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Pro with those of the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s to help you pick the most appropriate option.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The phone offers Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options, and it will go on sale at 12pm IST on Monday, October 21 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

In contrast, the Realme XT price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The smartphone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at Rs. 18,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s price, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colours.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT, and Samsung Galaxy M30s all three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, they have custom skin on top. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has MIUI 10, whereas the Realme XT has ColorOS 6 and the Samsung Galaxy M30s has One UI. On the display side, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. The Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s both, on the other hand, house a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. All three phones have 19.5:9 aspect ratio and come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme XT, on the other front, comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M30s has an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a Field of View (FoV) of 120 degrees. There are also two 2-megapixel sensors -- one with an ultra-macro lens and the other one supporting depth sensing. The Realme XT also has a similar quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the Samsung Galaxy M30s has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/2.0 lens, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel sensor sporting an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree FoV.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens, while the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s both have a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT, and the Samsung Galaxy M30s all come with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on all three phones are similar, though the Redmi Note 8 Pro also offers infrared support through a built-in IR sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30s have a fingerprint sensor at the back, while the Realme XT has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme XT, on the other side, has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, while the Samsung Galaxy M30s includes massive, 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the heaviest in the three with 200 grams of weight, followed by the Samsung Galaxy M30s that weighs 188 grams and the Realme XT that weighs 183 grams.