Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China, and soon after the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India in about 8 weeks. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will compete with the Realme 5 Pro that was launched recently. The two phones have quad rear camera setups, run on Android Pie, sport a 3.5mm audio jack, and also come with waterdrop-style notch displays.

However, there are some key differences between the two, and we pit the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro against each other to see which one fairs better, on paper.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro price compared

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models have been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. The first sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro will take place on September 3.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be sold in three colours – Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced a World of Warcraft limited edition of the phone that will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes, and more. The phone will be available in India in around eight weeks, Jain confirmed recently.

The Realme 5 Pro was launched in India last week, the first quad camera smartphone from the company. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from September 4, with pre-orders now open. Launch offers include a discount on Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection package, Jio benefits up to Rs. 7,000, a Paytm First membership, and cashback on Paytm UPI transactions.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro specifications compared

The two smartphones are dual-SIM (Nano) offerings that run Android 9 Pie – with respective skins atop. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The Realme 5 Pro packs a smaller 6.30-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Both the phones support rear fingerprint sensors.

In terms of the processor, Xiaomi has included MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, while the Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Both the phones offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme 5 Pro comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that offers up to 256GB of expandable memory. In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also offers expandable memory support up to 256GB, but it integrates a hybrid solution.

Coming to the imaging hardware, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs quad rear cameras - with a 64-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro also comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, however it uses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel camera, whereas Realme 5 Pro offers a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 8 Pro buyers will get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, with a bundled 18W charger inside the box. Realme 5 Pro houses a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Realme will bundle a 20W fast charger in the box.

Connectivity on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooh v5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is only slightly thinner with dimensions at 161.3x76.4x8.8mm, while the Realme 5 Pro measures at 157x74.20x8.90mm. The Realme 5 Pro is lighter at 184 grams, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro weighs at 199 grams.