Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: What's the Difference

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro come with quad rear cameras, MIUI 10, USB Type-C port, rear fingerprint sensor, and more.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 12:37 IST
Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: What's the Difference

Redmi Note 8 (left) and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both have full-HD+ displays on board

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 price starts at CNY 999 in China
  • The new Xiaomi phone will be offered in three colours
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones are finally official. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi on Thursday took the wraps off the two phones in its home market of China. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs significant improvements in design as well as specifications over the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 doesn't stray too far from its predecessor. Having said that there are still several upgrades in the Redmi Note 8 over the Redmi Note 7. Predecessors aside, in this article, we take a look at how the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 are different from each other.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro price

Starting with the pricing, Xiaomi will be offering the Redmi Note 8 at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will retail at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. In comparison, Redmi Note 8 Pro will start at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the smartphone will be sold at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively.

As the phones are yet to launch in India, we have no word on the Indian pricing of the two phones. Still, it shouldn't be very far from the aforementioned price tags. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that these two phones should reach India in “eight weeks”.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Both Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro sport a waterdrop-style notch and come with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back. The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch (6.39 to be exact) full-HD+ screen, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. In terms of the processor, the Xiaomi has included the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC in the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, gets MediaTek's new Helio G90T processor.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras

Coming to the imaging hardware, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro pack quad rear cameras, however, the primary shooter is different. The Redmi Note 8 includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The other three cameras in both phones are an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel shooter and the Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro RAM, storage

On the memory and storage front, the Redmi Note 8 will be sold with 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB onboard storage versions. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and 64GB as well as 128GB built-in storage variants. In terms of the colours, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come in Mineral Grey, Pearl White, and Forest Green colours, whereas Xiaomi will sell the Redmi Note 8 in Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, White.

Among other specifications, Redmi Note 8 includes a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Both phones are expected to carry 18W fast chargers in the box.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro also share a number of specifications like dual-SIM (Nano) support, rear fingerprint sensor, MIUI 10, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 comparison
  Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 8
Release date29th August 201929th August 2019
Body typeGlassGlass
Thickness8.798.35
Weight (g)199.80190.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMineral Grey, Pearl White, Forest GreenDream Blue, Meteorite Black, White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.39
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90TQualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Dedicated microSD slotNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
