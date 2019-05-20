Technology News

Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All three Redmi Note 7-series phones sport the same design and share a number of key features

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 15:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 7 (left) is compared with the Redmi Note 7S (centre) and the Redmi Note 7 Pro (right)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 series price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • All three phones have the same dimensions, weigh the same
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most premium of the lot

Xiaomi on Monday launched the new Redmi Note 7S in India, expanding its smartphone portfolio. With this new addition, there are now three phones in the Redmi Note 7 series – the vanilla Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi Note 7S. The three phones have few differences setting them apart, catering to different customers across different price tags. On the board, the Redmi Note 7S seems to be similar to the Redmi Note 7 China variant that was launched in January this year.

We pit the Redmi Note 7S against the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro to highlight all the differences between the three phones.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage mode, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in three distinct colour options, namely Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 7S in India through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from May 23, Thursday.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most premium of the lot, and its price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. It is also sold via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while its 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 has Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants. It is also sold via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

All three phones run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10, feature dual-SIM slots, and sport 3.5mm audio jack slots. The phones also pack a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop-style notch, and 409ppi pixel density. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Redmi Note 7, lastly, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC and packs 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. It also includes 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further expansion.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7S comes with dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Xiaomi has also provided a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro also packs a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Additionally, there is the same 13-megapixel front shooter on the phone.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 features a dual camera setup on the back that houses a primary 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter on-board here as well.

All Redmi Note 7 series phones pack 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Their dimensions are identical at 159.21x75.21x8.10mm, and they all weigh the same at around 185 grams.

Connectivity options on the three phones include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 comparison
  Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release date20th May 2019February 2019January 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Battery capacity (mAh)400040004000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge 4+Quick Charge 4+Quick Charge
ColoursOnyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire BlueClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune BlueOnyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue
Weight (g)-186.00185.00
Wireless charging--No
SAR value--0.96
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)409409409
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)2GHz octa-core2.2GHz
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 660Qualcomm Snapdragon 675Snapdragon 660 AIE
RAM3GB4GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256-256
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashLEDLEDLED
Front camera13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid 9.0
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Specifications, Redmi, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7S Price in India, Redmi Note 7S specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specificaitons
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Spotify Testing Its First Hardware Product ‘Car Thing’, a Voice-Controlled Music Player for Cars
Google Shutting Down Jump VR Platform Next Month: Report
Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  3. Redmi Note 7S with 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  4. Google Said to Suspend Some Business With Huawei After Trump Blacklist
  5. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  6. Redmi K20 With 48-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on May 28
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 Codename May Have Already Been Revealed
  9. The Best Deals You Can Grab on the Last Day of Flipkart's Big Sale
  10. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.