Redmi Note 7S was launched on Monday as Xiaomi's new affordable 48-megapixel camera phone in India. The new Redmi phone comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and has a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi has also provided a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display on the Redmi Note 7S to take on the competition. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. This brings it to the segment that already has the Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20 as the two popular offerings.

In this article, we compare the price and key specifications of the Redmi Note 7S with that of the Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20 to help you pick the best option.

Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in three different colour options, namely Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. The phone will go on sale starting May 23 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

In contrast, the Realme 3 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There are also 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options that are available at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The phone comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 12,990. The phone comes in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options. Recently, Samsung announced a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Galaxy M20 that dropped its price to as low as Rs. 9,990.

Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3, and Samsung Galaxy M20 all have dual-SIM (Nano) support. In terms of the software, the Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The Realme 3 also runs Android Pie but with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Distinctly, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.5.

Xiaomi has provided a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. However, the Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. In contrast, the Realme 3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with with 3GB and 4GB RAM support, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M20 has an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC with up to 4GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 7S has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor sporting an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme 3, on the other hand, a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. This is similar to the Samsung Galaxy M20 that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7S flaunts a 13-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The Realme 3 also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera but with the same, f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3, and Samsung Galaxy M20 all have 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that are expandable via microSD support.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7S include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port. All the three phones have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4. The Realme 3, in contrast, has a 4,230mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging tech.

In terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 7S measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm. The phone also weighs 186 grams. The Realme 3 measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams. The dimensions of the Galaxy M20 are 156.4x74.5x8.8mm and the phone weighs 186 grams.

