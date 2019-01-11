Redmi Note 7 debuted as the first model from the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand on Thursday. The latest Redmi-series phone has a 48-megapixel sensor, featured in its dual rear camera setup. This makes it a standout offering in its price point. However, the Redmi Note 7 also has a waterdrop-style display notch that brings it in line with some of the popular budget smartphones. Xiaomi has also provided a 2.5D glass protection at the front and back of the handset. There is also a large, 6.3-inch display panel. The Redmi Note 7, since it comes as the first model from the house of the Redmi by Xiaomi sub-brand, it carries a Redmi branding at the back instead of the iconic Mi logo.

On paper, the Redmi Note 7 competes with the likes of the Realme U1 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 - except its 48-megapixel camera, of course. Let's thus compare the price and specifications of these three smartphones to help you pick the most suitable one for your requirements.

Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price

The Redmi Note 7 price in China has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant comes at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country starting January 15 in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. However, the Redmi Note 7 price in India and its availability details are yet to be revealed.

In contrast, the Realme U1 was launched in India last November with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been set at Rs. 14,499.

Realme U1 Review

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32Gb storage variant and goes up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 that comes at Rs. 16,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review

Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

On the display front, the Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Realme U1 also has a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio but featuring a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 panel. In contrast, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Xiaomi has provided a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC on the Redmi Note 7, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The Realme U1, on the other hand, has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. Unlike the Realme U1, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

The Redmi Note 7 has an iconic dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a monochrome dual-LED flash module as well as PDAF technology and a list of AI-backed features, including a portrait mode, background blur, HDR, and EIS among others. The Realme U1, on the other side, has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. There is also a Portrait Lighting mode, AI Scene Detection, and a Bokeh mode. In contrast, the dual rear camera setup of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25-micron pixels size and a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. Asus has also provided features such as EIS and 4K video recording support.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports features such as AI face unlock, AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, front HDR, and background blur. The Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The smartphone also comes with a Backlight mode and includes features such as AI Beauty+ mode and a Smarter Groupie. Distinctly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 carries a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module.

Xiaomi has given 32GB and 64GB storage options on the Redmi Note 7 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme U1 also has 32GB and 64GB storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Similar is the case with the ZenFone Max Pro M2, though there is microSD card support up to 2TB via a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme U1, on the other hand, has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port along with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. In contrast, the Realme U1 packs a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the ZenFone Max Pro M2 also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has designed the Redmi Note 7 with the dimensions of 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and it weighs 186 grams. The Realme U1, on the other side, measures 157x74x8mm and carries a weight of 168 grams. Besides, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm and weighs 160 grams.