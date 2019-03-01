Redmi Note 7 was launched in India by Xiaomi on Thursday to take on the budget smartphone market. The new phone, which comes as the India variant of the original Redmi Note 7 that was launched in China last month, sports a dual rear camera setup, AI-powered selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, and a glass body backed by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 7 also has a waterdrop-style display notch that's been formally called "Dot Notch Display." Xiaomi has also provided three distinct colour options to attract the masses.

The key features of the Redmi Note 7 make a strong competitor against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Realme U1. Therefore, we're here comparing the Redmi Note 7 price and specifications with that of the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Realme U1 to take a look at how these three phones stack up to each other.

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1 price

The Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model comes at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in three distinct options, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Moreover, the smartphone will go on sale in the country at 12 noon IST on March 6. It will be available through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, whereas its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 12,990. Both variants come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

The Realme U1 price in India, on the other hand, recently reduced to Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option.

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie, while the Samsung Galaxy M20 has Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top. However, the Realme U1 has ColorOS 5.2 running on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi has provided a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Dot Notch Display design. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch full-HD display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio -- but with an Infinity-V Display design. The Realme U1 also sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, has an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. However, the Realme U1 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 in India comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M20 also has a dual rear camera setup but with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 features a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Realme U1 sports a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 lens and 4-in-1 Pixel tech.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme U1, on the other side, has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. All three phones also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support. The Samsung Galaxy M20, in contrast, has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C. However, the Realme U1 includes a 3,500mAh battery.

