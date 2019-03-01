Technology News

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1: Price in India, Specifications Compared

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 7 competes against Samsung Galaxy M20 and Realme U1

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 starts at Rs. 10,990
  • Realme U1 sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera

Redmi Note 7 was launched in India by Xiaomi on Thursday to take on the budget smartphone market. The new phone, which comes as the India variant of the original Redmi Note 7 that was launched in China last month, sports a dual rear camera setup, AI-powered selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, and a glass body backed by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 7 also has a waterdrop-style display notch that's been formally called "Dot Notch Display." Xiaomi has also provided three distinct colour options to attract the masses.

The key features of the Redmi Note 7 make a strong competitor against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Realme U1. Therefore, we're here comparing the Redmi Note 7 price and specifications with that of the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Realme U1 to take a look at how these three phones stack up to each other.

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1 price

The Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model comes at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in three distinct options, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Moreover, the smartphone will go on sale in the country at 12 noon IST on March 6. It will be available through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

 

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, whereas its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 12,990. Both variants come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

 

The Realme U1 price in India, on the other hand, recently reduced to Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option.

 

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie, while the Samsung Galaxy M20 has Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top. However, the Realme U1 has ColorOS 5.2 running on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi has provided a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Dot Notch Display design. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch full-HD display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio -- but with an Infinity-V Display design. The Realme U1 also sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, has an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. However, the Realme U1 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 in India comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M20 also has a dual rear camera setup but with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 features a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Realme U1 sports a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 lens and 4-in-1 Pixel tech.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme U1, on the other side, has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. All three phones also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme U1 Review

The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support. The Samsung Galaxy M20, in contrast, has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C. However, the Realme U1 includes a 3,500mAh battery.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1 comparison

  Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M20
Realme U1
Realme U1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateJanuary 2019January 2019November 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeGlass--
Dimensions (mm)159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10-157.00 x 74.00 x 8.00
Weight (g)185.00-168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400050003500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge--
ColoursTwilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright blackCharcoal Black, Ocean BlueAmbitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold
Wireless charging-NoNo
SAR value--1.31
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)409-409
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz1.6GHz octa-core (2x1.8GHz + 6x1.6GHz)2.1GHz octa-core
Processor makeSnapdragon 660 AIESamsung Exynos 7904MediaTek Helio P70
RAM3GB3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512256
Dedicated microSD slot-YesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashLEDYesLED
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)25-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1 Oreo
SkinMIUI 10Samsung Experience 9.5 UXColorOS 5.2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00YesYes, v 4.20
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
Micro-USB-NoYes
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Face unlock-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer--Yes
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 7 price in India, Redmi Note 7 specifications, Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M20, Realme U1 price in India, Realme U1 specifications, Realme U1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta Update in India
Xiaomi Black Shark Sets Up Operations in India, Gaming Smartphones Coming Soon
Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme U1: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.