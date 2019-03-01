Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1: Price, Specifications Compared

, 01 March 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale starting March 13 in India

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 Pro price starts at Rs. 13,999 in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 will be available beginning March 2
  • Oppo K1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are already on sale in the country

Xiaomi on Thursday took the wraps off the new Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Being called a “market redefining” smartphone by the Chinese smartphone maker, it packs a number of interesting features, including the dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor. A significant improvement over the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A30, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Oppo K1 smartphones in the country. Although none of the competing phones pack a 48-megapixel sensor, the smartphones need far more than just a megapixel count to succeed.

In this article, we take a look at how the Redmi Note 7 Pro stacks up to the Samsung Galaxy A30, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Oppo K1 on paper.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1 price

Xiaomi notes that Redmi Note 7 Pro will carry a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Comparably, the Samsung Galaxy A30 will be sold at Rs. 16,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB models, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus is offered at Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model. Lastly, the Oppo K1 carries a price tag of Rs. 16,990 for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched in India

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1 specifications

Xiaomi has included a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, whereas the Galaxy A30 comes with 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Internally, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Comparably, the Samsung Galaxy A30 uses the Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Nokia phone features Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

All four phones pack a microSD card slot for further expansion of the storage, however none of the phones except the Oppo K1 include a dedicated microSD card slot.

Oppo K1 review

In terms of the imaging capabilities, which is said to be a highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Xiaomi smartphone packs a dual rear camera, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel shooter on the front of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Samsung Galaxy A30 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, but with a 16-megapixel sensor joined by an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with two rear cameras as well. HMD Global has packed a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 lens and secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens in the rear camera setup. For selfies, the Nokia smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens. Lastly, Oppo K1 includes a dual rear camera setup, with a primary 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The Oppo phone sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 camera.

Moving to the batteries, both Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Galaxy A30 include 4,000mAh batteries, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 3,060mAh battery and the Oppo K1 has a 3,600mAh battery. All phones, except the Oppo K1, also include support for fast charging over a wired charger.

Among other specifications, all four phones include USB Type-C, Android 9 Pie (available via an update on Nokia 6 Plus), dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and the usual set of sensors.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1 comparison

  Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A30
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Oppo K1
Oppo K1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019February 2019July 2018February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYesYes
Body typeGlass--Plastic
Dimensions (mm)159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10158.50 x 74.70 x 7.70147.20 x 70.98 x 8.59158.30 x 75.50 x 7.40
Weight (g)186.00-151.00156.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4000400030603600
Removable batteryNo--No
Fast chargingQuick Charge 4+Proprietary--
ColoursClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune BlueRed, Blue BlackGloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss BlackAstral Blue, Piano Black
Wireless charging---No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.405.806.41
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2280 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:9-19:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)409---
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core-octa-core2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Exynos 7904Qualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB4GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512400256
Dedicated microSD slot---Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes-Yes
Rear flashLEDYesDual LEDYes
Front camera13-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)25-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid 8.1Android 8.1 Oreo
SkinMIUI 10One UI-ColorOS 5.2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00YesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-YesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes-
Number of SIMs222-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--Yes
NFC---No
Micro-USB---Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYesYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYes---
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-YesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-YesYes
GyroscopeYes-YesYes
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Comment
 
 

Samsung Galaxy S10
