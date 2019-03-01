Xiaomi on Thursday took the wraps off the new Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Being called a “market redefining” smartphone by the Chinese smartphone maker, it packs a number of interesting features, including the dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor. A significant improvement over the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A30, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Oppo K1 smartphones in the country. Although none of the competing phones pack a 48-megapixel sensor, the smartphones need far more than just a megapixel count to succeed.

In this article, we take a look at how the Redmi Note 7 Pro stacks up to the Samsung Galaxy A30, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Oppo K1 on paper.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1 price

Xiaomi notes that Redmi Note 7 Pro will carry a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Comparably, the Samsung Galaxy A30 will be sold at Rs. 16,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB models, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus is offered at Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model. Lastly, the Oppo K1 carries a price tag of Rs. 16,990 for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Oppo K1 specifications

Xiaomi has included a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, whereas the Galaxy A30 comes with 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Internally, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Comparably, the Samsung Galaxy A30 uses the Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Nokia phone features Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

All four phones pack a microSD card slot for further expansion of the storage, however none of the phones except the Oppo K1 include a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, which is said to be a highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Xiaomi smartphone packs a dual rear camera, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel shooter on the front of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Samsung Galaxy A30 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, but with a 16-megapixel sensor joined by an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with two rear cameras as well. HMD Global has packed a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 lens and secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens in the rear camera setup. For selfies, the Nokia smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens. Lastly, Oppo K1 includes a dual rear camera setup, with a primary 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The Oppo phone sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 camera.

Moving to the batteries, both Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Galaxy A30 include 4,000mAh batteries, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 3,060mAh battery and the Oppo K1 has a 3,600mAh battery. All phones, except the Oppo K1, also include support for fast charging over a wired charger.

Among other specifications, all four phones include USB Type-C, Android 9 Pie (available via an update on Nokia 6 Plus), dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and the usual set of sensors.