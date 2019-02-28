Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

, 28 February 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro is compared with predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 Pro offers Snapdragon 675 SoC, with up to 128GB storage
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC, with 64GB storage
  • Both the phones come with rear fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery

Xiaomi finally unveiled the Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 7 in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. India is the first market where the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched, while the phone is still to launch in home market China. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be sold in two RAM + storage options in India, and will be made available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, with select offline retailers to follow.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro sees an upgrade in display, processor, and camera when compared with its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro. We pit the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Redmi Note 6 Pro to detail how the new phone stacks up against its predecessor, and if it's a worthy enough upgrade.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 6 Pro price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version will be offered at Rs. 16,999. It will be available starting March 13 (12pm IST) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, with select offline retailers to follow.

It will be made available in three colours - Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black. The first two colour variants come with a gradient finish on the back. Xiaomi has partnered with Airtel to offer the buyers of Redmi Note 7 Pro with up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited calling, and free access to Airtel TV premium. The phone will also come bundled with a free "ultra-slim" case.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in November last year, and its price starts from Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is sold on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, and is available in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 6 Pro design

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch and front and back of the phone is covered by 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The predecessor sports a wider notch, and both the phones come with slight chins at the bottom of the display.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by 11nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). In comparison, its predecessor is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 6 Pro storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The company has also added a number of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features in the camera app of the phone, including AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. Additionally, there is a 13-megapixel front shooter on the phone as well as support for 4K video recording on the rear camera.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup as well, but with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, and AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting). On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time portrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Both the phones sport a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, and pack the same 4,000mAh battery. But the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Quick Charge 4 support and the predecessor supports Quick Charge 3.0. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also supports USB Type-C, whereas the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with Micro-USB port. The new Redmi phone's dimensions are 159.21x75.21x8.10mm and it weighs 186 grams, and the Redmi Note 6 Pro measures 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and its weight is 182 grams.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comparison

  Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019-
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10157.91 x 76.38 x 8.26
Weight (g)186.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)4,0004000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge 4+Quick Charge 3.0
ColoursClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune BlueBlack, Blue, Rose Gold
Wireless charging-No
SAR value-1.05
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.26
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio19.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)409-
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera13-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) + 2-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid
SkinMIUI 10MIUI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-No
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-
GyroscopeYes-
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Redmi, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India, Xiaomi
