Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note-series flagship. The new phone has a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Xiaomi has also provided a 4,000mAh battery and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro additionally runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. All this makes the Redmi Note 7 Pro a strong competitor against many other mid-range options. But how's the new model different from the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi launched at the same event on Thursday? Read on to find out.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. Both variants come in three colour options, including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black. Also, the first two colour options come with a gradient finish.

Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi Note 7 Pro from March 13 (12 noon) through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores -- with select offline retailers to follow.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, whereas its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option comes at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options and will go on sale for the first time at 12 noon on March 6. The phone will initially be available through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 run Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Both phones also come with the "Aura Design" language and feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, the new models come with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both their front and back sides.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options along with microSD card support (up to 256GB). However, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants that both support microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with 4-in-1 Super Pixel and an f/1.79 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Redmi Note 7, on the other side, has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Notably, the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant in this aspect, as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 camera as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the selfie part, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 both will come with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. Both Redmi Note models come with AI Portrait mode and have features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

Connectivity options on both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones also come with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 both pack a 4,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support. Further, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 measure 159.21x75.21x8.1mm. The Redmi Note 7 Pro at 186 grams, however, has one additional gram of weight over the Redmi Note 7 that weighs 185 grams.