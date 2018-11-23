NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus

Redmi Note 6 Pro pit against competitors like One Power, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports dual front cameras
  • The Motorola One Power packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • All phones are powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC

Redmi Note 6 Pro is yet another addition to the highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment in India. The new Xiaomi smartphone packs a juicy 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual front and back cameras, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also runs on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is priced under the Rs. 20,000 price bracket, and it will face direct completion from smartphones like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Motorola One Power.

All of the above mentioned phones have one thing in common with the Redmi Note 6 Pro - they are all powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC from Qualcomm. We pit the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus, to see which one fares better on paper.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Instant Cashback and up to 6TB of Jio data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

The first sale will be held tomorrow at 12pm IST, and as part of the 'Black Friday' sale, the company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro - bringing the prices down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. HDFC Bank is also offering a Rs. 500 instant discount if the smartphone is purchased during the Black Friday sale using its credit/ debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India in September, and its price has been set as Rs. 15,999 and the handset comes in only one configuration - 64GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive and is available only in Black colour option.

Motorola One Power Review

The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone has been made available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colours via Flipkart and the Nokia online store.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was launched in July, and is priced in India at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

All the four smartphones support dual-SIM slots, and run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the only phone out of the lot that sports a customized MIUI 10 skin on top. It also sports the largest 6.26-inch display, with the Motorola One Power coming in second with a 6.20-inch display, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sporting a 5.99-inch display, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus sporting a 5.80-inch display. Only the Asus variant doesn't sport a display notch, and all the devices offer 1080p resolution displays.

As mentioned, all the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 also offer a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, while the latter has a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage offering as well. The Xiaomi and Nokia variant offer hybrid microSD card slots for expansion, while the Asus and Motorola variants offer dedicated slots for memory expansion.

Coming to the camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

The Motorola One Power also bears a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4K video recording. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears dual cameras on the back with a 13-megapixel primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5P lens.

Lastly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

Asus and Motorola variants both pack a mammoth 5,000mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3,060mAh battery. All the four phones support a 3.5mm audio jack and come with rear fingerprint sensors as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comparison

  Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Motorola One Power
Motorola One Power
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
Dimensions (mm)157.91 x 76.38 x 8.26-147.20 x 70.98 x 8.59159.00 x 76.00 x 8.64
Battery capacity (mAh)4000500030605000
Removable batteryNo---
Fast chargingQuick Charge 3.0---
Wireless chargingNo---
ColoursBlack, Blue, Rose Gold-Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss BlackMidnight Black, Grey
SAR value1.05---
Release date-August 2018July 2018April 2018
Launched in India--YesYes
Weight (g)--151.00180.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.266.205.805.99
Resolution1080x2280 pixels1080x2246 pixels1080x2280 pixels1080x2160 pixels
Aspect ratio19:919:919:918:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Pixels per inch (PPI)---404
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 636Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 636Snapdragon 636
RAM4GB4GB4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotNo---
Expandable storage up to (GB)-2564002000
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel16-megapixel + 5-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusYes---
Rear flashYes-Dual LEDLED
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel
Front flash---LED
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 8.0Android 8.1Android 8.1 Oreo
SkinMIUI---
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00YesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
NFCNo---
Micro-USBYes---
Number of SIMs2222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesNo--
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n
USB Type-C-YesYes-
USB OTG--Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes--
Proximity sensorYes-YesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer--YesYes
Ambient light sensor--YesYes
Gyroscope--YesYes
Face unlock---Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent build quality
  • Supplied Turbocharger
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • No video stabilisation
  • Lacks dual 4G
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Motorola One Power review
Display6.20-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in india, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Power price in india, Motorola One Power specifications, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in india, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in india, Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10.0.4.0 Update in India, With Bug Fixes
Asus TUF FX505, FX705 Durable Gaming Notebooks With MIL-STD-810G Rating Launched in India
Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
  7. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  9. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.