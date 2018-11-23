Redmi Note 6 Pro is yet another addition to the highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment in India. The new Xiaomi smartphone packs a juicy 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual front and back cameras, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also runs on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is priced under the Rs. 20,000 price bracket, and it will face direct completion from smartphones like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Motorola One Power.

All of the above mentioned phones have one thing in common with the Redmi Note 6 Pro - they are all powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC from Qualcomm. We pit the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus, to see which one fares better on paper.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Instant Cashback and up to 6TB of Jio data.

The first sale will be held tomorrow at 12pm IST, and as part of the 'Black Friday' sale, the company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro - bringing the prices down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. HDFC Bank is also offering a Rs. 500 instant discount if the smartphone is purchased during the Black Friday sale using its credit/ debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India in September, and its price has been set as Rs. 15,999 and the handset comes in only one configuration - 64GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive and is available only in Black colour option.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone has been made available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colours via Flipkart and the Nokia online store.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was launched in July, and is priced in India at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Motorola One Power vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

All the four smartphones support dual-SIM slots, and run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the only phone out of the lot that sports a customized MIUI 10 skin on top. It also sports the largest 6.26-inch display, with the Motorola One Power coming in second with a 6.20-inch display, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sporting a 5.99-inch display, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus sporting a 5.80-inch display. Only the Asus variant doesn't sport a display notch, and all the devices offer 1080p resolution displays.

As mentioned, all the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 also offer a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, while the latter has a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage offering as well. The Xiaomi and Nokia variant offer hybrid microSD card slots for expansion, while the Asus and Motorola variants offer dedicated slots for memory expansion.

Coming to the camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

The Motorola One Power also bears a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4K video recording. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears dual cameras on the back with a 13-megapixel primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5P lens.

Lastly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

Asus and Motorola variants both pack a mammoth 5,000mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3,060mAh battery. All the four phones support a 3.5mm audio jack and come with rear fingerprint sensors as well.