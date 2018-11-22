Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro as its latest budget model to take on the competition. The smartphone has a 19:9 display with a notch and comes with dual selfie camera. It also features a dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi has provided a matte finish and includes P2i water-repellent nanotechnology. Further, it runs Xiaomi's latest MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. These highlights make the Redmi Note 6 Pro a strong contender against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 Pro, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Here, we're taking a look at how the price and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro compare against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 Pro, and Nokia 6.1 Plus to help you have the best pick.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage comes at Rs. 15,999. Both new models will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST (Noon) on November 23, Friday, exclusively through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 6 Pro on the first day of its debut can avail a discount of Rs. 1,000. HDFC Bank is also offering a Rs. 500 instant discount. Moreover, the handset comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price, on the other hand, has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone comes in Deepsea Black and Grey colour options. There are also the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM/ 54GB storage variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively, with some inferior specifications.

In contrast, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while Rs. 15,990 is set for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. All these three models come in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options. Moreover, the Realme 2 Pro is exclusively available via Flipkart.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India is Rs. 15,999 that brings 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colour options and is available for purchase via Flipkart and Nokia online store.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. On the other hand, the dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The dual-SIM Realme 2 Pro distinctly runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.2 custom software. In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus debuted with stock Android 8.1 Oreo, though it presently runs sotck Android Pie, and is part of the Android One programme that promises timely updates and an optimised version of Android.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 500 nits of brightness. The Zenfone Max M1 Pro, on the other side, has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of brightness. In the meanwhile, the Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 6.1 Plus on the other hand has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB as well as 6GB RAM options. The smartphone has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The ZenFone Max M1 Pro also has the Snapdragon 636 SoC, along with Adreno 509 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. It comes with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The Realme 2 Pro, leading the pack, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. It has 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Coming towards the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The camera is touted to have Dual Pixel Autofocus as well as features such as EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 with dedicated modes for Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant has a dual rear camera setup along with a primary 16-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor - coupled with an LED flash. In contrast, the Realme 2 Pro has a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 1.12-micron pixel size as well as a six-piece lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The smartphone also supports a portrait mode and has features such as multi-frame noise reduction, scene recognition, and AR stickers. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, along with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has yet another dual camera setup that comprises a 20-megapixel primary sensor along with a 1.8-micron pixel size and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time portrait preview), AI Beautify alongside AI Scene Detection. Unlike the Xiaomi phone, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The Realme 2 Pro also has a single, 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0. Similarly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 aperture and a 1-micron pixel size.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the Realme 2 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but instead of Micro-USB, it comes with USB Type-C (v2.0).

Onboard sensors on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. On the other hand, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Realme 2 Pro distinctly includes a 3,500mAh battery. Unlike other options, the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3,060mAh battery coupled with fast charging support.

Dimensions of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams. The ZenFone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, measures 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams. In contrast, the Realme 2 Pro measures 156.7x74.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 174 grams. The Nokia 6.1 Plus measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm and weighs 151 grams.