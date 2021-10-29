Technology News
Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Price and Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+, all three phones have MediaTek SoCs and a hole-punch display design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 October 2021 13:15 IST
Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Price and Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have a 3.5mm audio jack

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with 120W fast charging support
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro has dual symmetrical JBL-tuned speakers
  • Redmi Note 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones were launched on Thursday through a dedicated event in China. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the most premium model of the lot and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 11 5G is the most reasonably priced of the three models, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Here, we compare the Redmi Note 11 5G with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to see all the major differences and similarities between the three phones.

Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Price

Comparing the prices, the new Redmi Note 11 5G is priced starting at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100), respectively. Redmi Note 11 5G comes in three colors: Mysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, and Mint Green.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500). Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in four beautiful colors, including Mysterious Black, Forest Green, Timeless Purple, and Milky Way Blue (Glossy).

The most premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900). Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be available in three colors: Mysterious Black, Forest Green, and Timeless Purple. All three phones will go on sale from November 1.

Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. This model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, whereas both the Pro models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. All the three phones offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with dual ISO and an f/1.89 aperture. Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ implement an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, especially useful for shots like cityscapes or architecture. Finally, there is also a 2-megapixel telemacro lens.

The Redmi Note 11 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Coming to the battery, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and the Redmi Note 11 5G has a 5,000mAh battery as well, but with 33W charging.

Redmi Note 11 5G comes with dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports IP53-level splash proof. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ come with dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. Both devices are designed with two 1115 super-linear speakers with a max amplitude of 0.65mm. The two phones come with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support as well. Connectivity options on both the Pro models include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phones are also IP53 rated and come with a VC liquid cooling system.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 5G comparison
  Redmi Note 11 Pro+
Redmi Note 11 Pro+
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Redmi Note 11 5G
Redmi Note 11 5G
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi Note 11 Pro+Redmi Note 11 ProRedmi Note 11 5G
Release dateOctober 28, 2021October 28, 2021October 28, 2021
Launched in IndiaNoNoNo
Battery capacity (mAh)450050005000
ColoursMisty Forest, Time Quite Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Mysterious BlackMisty Forest, Time Quite Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Mysterious BlackBlack Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint
Fast charging--Proprietary
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz90 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.676.676.60
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 920MediaTek Dimensity 920MediaTek Dimensity 810
RAM6GB6GB4GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel108-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel16-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
No. of Rear Cameras--2
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroidAndroid
SkinMIUIMIUIMIUI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20Yes
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
SENSORS
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Price and Specifications Compared
Comment
