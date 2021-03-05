Technology News
Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC while the other two are powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2021 11:13 IST
Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?

Redmi Note 10 series has tiny hole-punch cut outs for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro carry mostly similar specifications
  • Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • All three phones support 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India yesterday, March 4, with three phones in the lineup –Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. They come with impressive specifications and offer a significant upgrade over the previous-generation Redmi Note 9 series. All three are offered in multiple storage configurations and colour options. They also feature quad rear camera setups and tiny hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera. Let's compare the three phones and see what all is different.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Price in India

Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options with sales starting from March 16.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant with sales starting from March 17.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It will go on sale starting March 18. Both the Pro and the Pro Max variants are offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max carry the same specifications with the only difference bring the primary rear camera. All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11-based MIUI 12. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. In comparison, the Note 10 Pro and Pro Max variants have 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TUV Rheinland-low blue light certification. They also come with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The other two models are powered by the more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, all three phones get up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The quad rear camera setup on Redmi Note 10 includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. In comparison, Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter with 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The Pro Max variant replaces the 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor and the other three remain the same. The selfie camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the same as well.

Connectivity options on all three phones are the same and include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 10 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging while Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with slightly larger 5,020mAh batteries that also support 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Note 10 measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams. The Pro and the Pro Max variant measure 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weigh 192 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

