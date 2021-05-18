Redmi Note 10S is the most recent smartphone from Xiaomi to join the Redmi Note 10 series that launched in India back in March. The phone, while part of the Redmi Note 10 series, is not powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC like the other models. It comes with a MediaTek SoC. Talking about the series, the Redmi Note 10S sits between the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 in terms of pricing. Let's compare the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 to note the differences.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in three colour options — Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. It is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 costs Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours.

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Specifications

All three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11. The Redmi Note 10S comes with MIUI 12.5, and while the Redmi Note 10 Pro has also reportedly received the MIUI 12.5 update, there no sign of the update for the Redmi Note 10. The Redmi Note 10S and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 come with the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Pro variant, on the other hand, has a larger 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10 support, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10S comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with a Mail-G76 MC4 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, paired with an Adreno 612 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10S packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout. The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad rear camera setup as well that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that features 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Redmi Note 10 in comparison comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options are pretty much the same on all three phones with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, IR Blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi Note 10S, however, comes with NFC support.

Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 10S include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 come with the same sensors as the Redmi Note 10S but with a 360-degree ambient light sensor. They also feature side-mounted fingerprint scanners.

The latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 series packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, which is the same as the vanilla Redmi Note 10. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a slightly bigger 5,020mAh battery with the same fast charging support.

In terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 10S measures 160.46x74.5x8.29mm and weighs 178.8 grams. The Redmi Note 10 Pro measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams. And the Redmi Note 10 measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Google Podcasts, Spotify,

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.