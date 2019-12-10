Xiaomi has today launched the Redmi K30 5G and its 4G variant in China, and is reportedly preparing to bring the standard Redmi K30 with 4G support in India soon. Going by the Redmi K30's specifications, it will go head to head against the Realme XT 730G aka the Realme X2, which is all set to launch in India on December 17. Interestingly, if one were to convert China price of Redmi K30 in Indian currency, it falls in the same ballpark as Xiaomi's acclaimed Redmi Note 8 Pro. Here's how the Redmi K30, Realme X2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro compare in terms of pricing and internal hardware.

Redmi K30 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro price

Redmi K30 has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will set buyers back by CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,100), the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100), while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,100). It comes in Deep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour options.

Realme X2 Will Be the Name of Realme XT 730G in India, Company Reveals

The Realme X2 aka Realme XT 730G has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,300). It comes in Silver Wing White, Avocado Green, and Star Map Blue colour options.

Redmi K30 features a pill-shaped hole-punch that houses two selfie cameras

As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 15,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration is priced at at Rs. 17,999. It is currently available in Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi K30 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi K30 packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The Realme X2 sports a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As for the Redmi K30 Pro, it features a 6.53-inch full-HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch.

Redmi K30 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme X2 also draws power from the Snapdragon 730G SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC at its heart ticking in tandem with up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi K30 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. In comparison, the Realme X2 Pro packs a 4000mAh with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Redmi K30 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras

Coming to the imaging department, the Redmi K30 packs a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as the main rear camera with f/1.89 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8 -megapixel wide-angle snapper with 120-degree field of view. On the front sits the 20-megapixel selfie snapper assisted by a 2-megapixel selfie snapper.

As for the Realme X2's camera hardware, it also packs a 64-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated 2-megapixel macro snapper. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.89 lens, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calls.