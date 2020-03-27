Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM Model Spotted on Chinese E-Retailer: Report

This Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM model was also reportedly listed to be priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 47,600).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 March 2020 14:04 IST
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM Model Spotted on Chinese E-Retailer: Report

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has a quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 512GB storage listed briefly
  • Xiaomi may launch a new configuration in the future
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM option has been briefly spotted on retail site JD.com, hinting at a probable launch in the future. The phone was launched in China a few days ago, and it was announced to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations. However, this brief sighting suggests that the phone may arrive in 12GB RAM option as well. The alleged price of this 12GB + 512GB storage model has also been seen in the JD.com listing.

Chinese retail site JD.com listed the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, but the listing has since been taken down. Folks at GizmoChina was able to take a screenshot before it was removed.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was launched in China in two variants – 8GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage. It seems that a new 12GB + 512GB storage configuration may be added to the mix soon. There is no official word from the company regarding the matter. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition camera, it has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that offers 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the new phone from Xiaomi's sub-brand, but it is non-expandable. Connectivity is handled by dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

