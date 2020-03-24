Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 vs Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: What's the Difference?

Redmi K30 Pro comes in four colour variants namely, Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Space Grey, and Star Ring Purple.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 March 2020 18:43 IST
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 vs Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: What's the Difference?

Both the Pro and non-Pro variants have quad cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Redmi K30 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Redmi K30 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera

Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition were just announced in China by the Xiaomi sub-brand after numerous teasers. The phones are nearly identical, except in terms of camera specifications and pricing. They come with flagship specifications, a quad rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. The Redmi K30 Pro follows the Redmi K30 which was released in December last year in China. Though the Redmi K30 does not sport the latest specifications in terms of processing power, it still offers impressive specifications. So, let's put the three phones against each other and see how much better the Pro variant actually is:

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 vs Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: Price and availability

The Redmi K30 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The first variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500), the second is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) while the third, which is the top-end model, is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The phone will go on sale from March 27 in China and will be available in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Space Grey, and Star Ring Purple. There is no information on the Redmi K30 Pro's availability in foreign markets as of yet.

There is also a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be also be available from March 27 in China in the same colour options.

On the other hand, Redmi K30 comes in both a 4G and 5G variant and both of them are available in four RAM and storage configurations. Talking about the 4G variant, the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100), the 6GB + 128GB model goes for CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,100), the 8GB + 128GB is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100), and the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,100). In comparison, the same RAM and storage options on the Redmi K30 5G are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,100), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,100), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,100), respectively. The 4G model is available in Deep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, and Purple Jade Fantasy colour options while the 5G model comes in one extra colour option which is Time Monologue. Both the Redmi K30 4G and Redmi K30 5G are available in China with no details on availability in international markets.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 vs Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: Specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The Pro variants have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness while the non-Pro variant has the same screen size and resolution but, interestingly, comes with a 120Hz display.

The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition are powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, an Adreno 650 GPU, and go up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. But, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro has LPDDR4X RAM. The non-Pro 4G variant has a Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU while the non-Pro 5G variant has a Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. Both the non-Pro variants go up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Coming to optics, both the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 have quad rear camera setups but with a slightly different configuration. The Redmi K30 Pro has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Zoom Edition of the Redmi K30 Pro replaces the macro camera with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that brings 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom.

The Redmi K30 4G packs a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the 5G variant of the Redmi K30 replaces the 2-megapixel macro camera for a 5-megapixel one. On the front, the Redmi K30 Pro has 20-megapixel shooter in a pop-up design while both the 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi K30 have a 20-megapixel and a 2-megapixel shooter in a hole-punch design.

In terms of storage, the Pro variant comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is non-expandable. The non-Pro variants come with 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) but only on the 4G model. For connectivity, the Redmi K30 Pro has dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 4G Redmi K30 has 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The 5G variant adds dual-band 5G and comes with Bluetooth v5.1. Both the Redmi K30 variants have side mounted fingerprint scanners.

Coming to the battery, you get 4,700mAh with 33W charging on the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, while there is a 4,500mAh battery on the Redmi K30. Interestingly, the 4G variant of the Redmi K30 has 27W fast charge support while the 5G variant has 30W fast charge. The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition measure 163.3x75.4x8.9mm and weigh 218 grams, while the Redmi K30 measures 165.3x76.6x8.79mm and weighs 208 grams.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition vs Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 comparison
  Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30
Redmi K30
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi K30 Pro Zoom EditionRedmi K30 ProRedmi K30
Release date24th March 202024th March 202010th December 2019
Launched in IndiaNoNoNo
Body typeGlass--
Dimensions (mm)163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79
Weight (g)218.00218.00208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)470047004500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge 4+ProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMoonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, Space GrayMoonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, Space GrayDeep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.67-6.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-20:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 1x2.84GHz + 3x2.42GHz)octa-core2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM8GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--256
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (1.6-micron) + 13-megapixel64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.89, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel20-megapixel20-megapixel (0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel (1.75-micron)
Pop-Up Camera-Yes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes-
BarometerYes--
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
