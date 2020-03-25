Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi K30 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main snapper, while the Redmi K20 Pro's triple rear camera hardware includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 25 March 2020 15:26 IST
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi K30 Pro and its predecessor both feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It uses the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera sensor
  • Redmi K20 Pro uses the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor

Redmi K30 Pro is now official as the latest budget flagship from the Xiaomi sub-brand. In typical Redmi fashion, the Redmi K30 Pro offers impressive hardware such as Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC, an optically-stabilised 64-megapixel Sony sensor headlining a quad rear camera setup, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi K30 Pro shares some aesthetic similarities with its predecessor – the Redmi K20 Pro – but does offer a host of meaningful upgrades. Here's how the Redmi K30 Pro stacks up against the Redmi K20 Pro in terms of price, specifications, and features:

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro price  

The Redmi K30 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Redmi K30 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000). Colour options on the table are Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey.

k30pro1 K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera at the back

 

As for the Redmi K20 Pro, it is currently available in India priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB version, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant will require buyers to shell out Rs. 27,999. The phone is up for grabs in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Fame Red, and Pearl White colour options.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro specifications   

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with TUV Rheinland Global Eye Care Certification. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

k30pro2 Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro features a 20-megapixel selfie camera than can record 120fps slo-mo video

 

The Redmi K20 Pro is also a dual-SIM phone that recently received the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 403ppi, and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is HDR-ready and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Both the phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Talking about the imaging hardware, the Redmi K30 Pro comes equipped with the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and a 6-element lens. It is accompanied by what the company calls a 5-megapixel telephoto macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. Camera features include support for 8K video capture at 30fps, 4K videos at 60fps, VLOG mode, and 960fps slow-motion video capture among others. The front camera is capable of recording 720p slo-mo videos at 120fps.

k20pro1 Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper

 

Coming to the Redmi K20 Pro, its triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor. It is supported by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 13-million wide-angle lens with a 124.8-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. It also features a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and offers support for 1080p video capture at 30fps.

The Redmi K30 Pro packs up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging keeps the lights on. Connectivity on the Redmi K30 Pro is handled by dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 163.3x75.4x8.9mm and weighs 218 grams.

Redmi K20 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It comes equipped with a smaller 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Connectivity suite of the Redmi K20 Pro includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi Direct.

Comments

