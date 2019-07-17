Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

The Redmi K20 offers 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with same design and display

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro comes with hardware DC dimming support
  • Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and packs 6GB of RAM
  • Redmi K20 Pro houses Snapdragon 855 SoC

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India today. The two phones offer great specifications on paper, come with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phones will be made available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores in multiple colour options. The two phones come with quite a few differences, and the most notable ones being the processors and fast charging capabilities. There are a lot of similarities as well, like both the phones sport the same 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, and integrate the same camera setups as well.

We compare the Redmi K20 with the Redmi K20 Pro to see what are the differences between the two phones, in detail.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro price in India compared

The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 23,999. It will be available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour option. The first sale of the Redmi K20 will commence through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST on July 22. A Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 will bundled in the retail box.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999. Redmi K20 Pro will also be available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options. The first sale will commence alongside Redmi K20 on the same channels. Redmi K20 Pro buyers will also get a Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 bundled in the retail box.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20 specifications

Before we start with the differences, let's look at all the similarities. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both sport similar design, support dual-SIM slots (Nano) and include an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phones run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.9 percent screen to body ratio.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphones, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well. Rear camera on the Redmi K20 Pro supports 60fps and 30fps 4K video shooting, while the K20 only supports 30fps 4k video shooting. Additionally, the Redmi K20's 48-megapixel camera comes with Sony IMX582 sensor, whereas Redmi K20 Pro gets the Sony IMX586 sensor.

In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphones. The dimensions and the weight of the two phones are also the same at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and the phones weigh 191 grams.

Now the differences, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 offers 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi K20 Pro offers up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage of the Pro variant goes up to 256GB of onboard storage, while K20 storage options max out at 128GB.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K20 comes with the same 4,000mAh battery but offers up to 18W fast charging. However, both the phones will bundle 18W chargers in the box. Xiaomi will sell the 27W SonicCharge fast charge adapter at Rs. 999 separately for users to buy for the Redmi K20 Pro. This adapter will be made available in India at a later date. Lastly, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with hardware DC dimming support, while the K20 variant lacks this support.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20 comparison
  Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20
Redmi K20
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi K20 ProRedmi K20
Release date28th May 201928th May 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)191.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40004000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame RedCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.396.39
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.8GHz one-core (1x2.84GHz + 3x2.42GHz + 4x1.8GHz)1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2.2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel20-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid Pie
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Price in India, Redmi K20 Specifications, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Redmi K20 Pro SPecifications, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Google Maps to Now Show Bike Sharing Stations in 24 Cities Globally
Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s the Difference Between the Two?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  2. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  3. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  4. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  5. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  6. Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, Rocket Glitch Rectified
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
  8. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  9. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
  10. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q, Galaxy S11 to Come With One UI 2.1: Report
  2. Google Officially Closes Its Chinese Search Engine Project: Report
  3. Samsung Reportedly Cuts Exynos Production Amid South Korea-Japan Trade Feud
  4. Google Maps to Now Show Bike Sharing Stations in 24 Cities Globally
  5. Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  6. Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Come With an ECG Monitor: Report
  8. WhatsApp Payments Moves Closer to India Launch
  9. FaceApp Old-Age Filter App Goes Viral but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  10. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.