Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India today. The two phones offer great specifications on paper, come with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phones will be made available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores in multiple colour options. The two phones come with quite a few differences, and the most notable ones being the processors and fast charging capabilities. There are a lot of similarities as well, like both the phones sport the same 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, and integrate the same camera setups as well.

We compare the Redmi K20 with the Redmi K20 Pro to see what are the differences between the two phones, in detail.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro price in India compared

The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 23,999. It will be available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour option. The first sale of the Redmi K20 will commence through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST on July 22. A Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 will bundled in the retail box.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999. Redmi K20 Pro will also be available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options. The first sale will commence alongside Redmi K20 on the same channels. Redmi K20 Pro buyers will also get a Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 bundled in the retail box.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20 specifications

Before we start with the differences, let's look at all the similarities. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both sport similar design, support dual-SIM slots (Nano) and include an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phones run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.9 percent screen to body ratio.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphones, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well. Rear camera on the Redmi K20 Pro supports 60fps and 30fps 4K video shooting, while the K20 only supports 30fps 4k video shooting. Additionally, the Redmi K20's 48-megapixel camera comes with Sony IMX582 sensor, whereas Redmi K20 Pro gets the Sony IMX586 sensor.

In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphones. The dimensions and the weight of the two phones are also the same at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and the phones weigh 191 grams.

Now the differences, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 offers 6GB of RAM, while the Redmi K20 Pro offers up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage of the Pro variant goes up to 256GB of onboard storage, while K20 storage options max out at 128GB.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K20 comes with the same 4,000mAh battery but offers up to 18W fast charging. However, both the phones will bundle 18W chargers in the box. Xiaomi will sell the 27W SonicCharge fast charge adapter at Rs. 999 separately for users to buy for the Redmi K20 Pro. This adapter will be made available in India at a later date. Lastly, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with hardware DC dimming support, while the K20 variant lacks this support.