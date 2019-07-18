Redmi K20 was launched in India on Wednesday after a series of teasers. The much-anticipated Redmi phone continues Xiaomi's legacy of offering a value-for-money experience by providing compelling hardware under Rs. 25,000 price bracket. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi K20 include a full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Undoubtedly, the Redmi K20 is going to attract a large number of customers in India with its pleasing specifications on paper and the new Aura Prime Design that brings a 3D four-curved large arc body. But competitors, particularly the Realme X and Vivo Z1 Pro, are already in the race to give a tough fight to the new Redmi smartphone.

In this article, we compare the specifications and price of the Redmi K20 with those of the Realme X and Vivo Z1 Pro to showcase the major differences among these three new mid-range phones.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro price in India

The Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. Both Redmi K20 variants will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting July 22. Furthermore, the phone comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options.

In contrast, the Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, going up to Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will become available from July 24 through Flipkart and the Realme online store in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, is already available for purchase in India with a price tag of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs. 16,990 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 17,990. It is available through Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store through limited sale rounds. Moreover, the phone comes in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X, on the other front, runs ColorOS 6.0, based on Android Pie, whereas the Vivo Z1 Pro has Android Pie-powered Funtouch OS 9. There is also a list of proprietary features and apps that comes pre-installed on all the three phones.

On the display front, the Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme X, however, sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Distinctly, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch design. The Redmi K20 and Realme X both also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a traditional fingerprint sensor that sits at the back.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro processor

The Redmi K20 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. In contrast, the Realme X has an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other front, comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro camera

In terms of capturing photos and videos, the Redmi K20 offers the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Realme X, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Redmi K20 sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that has an f/2.2 lens along with a sapphire glass cover on top. The Realme X also has a pop-up selfie camera module but with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that comes along with an f/2.0 lens. In contrast, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor that sits within the hole-punch display design and has an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi K20 offers 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices, while the Realme X has 128GB of storage as the default option. The Vivo Z1 Pro also has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Similarly, the Realme X provides 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Vivo Z1 Pro also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack but alongside a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on the Redmi K20 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Realme X, on the other hand, has an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Vivo Z1 Pro also has an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro battery

The Redmi K20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, the Realme X has a 3,680mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 at 20W. The Vivo Z1 Pro includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Dimensions of the Redmi K20 are set at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm, while the Realme X measures 161.3x76.1x9.4mm and the Vivo Z1 Pro measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm. Also, the Redmi K20 weighs 191 grams, which is identical to that of the Realme X but lighter than the 201 grams weight of the Vivo Z1 Pro.