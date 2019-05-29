Technology News

Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi K20 packs a mightier processor and more capable imaging hardware.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 12:06 IST
Redmi K20 and Realme X feature a pop-up selfie camera and flaunt a gradient design

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro sports triple rear cameras and offers more features
  • Both the phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Redmi K20 packs a larger 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K20, a new phone with appealing design and powerful hardware that directly takes on the Realme X. Both the phones are so far limited to the Chinese market and pack a pop-up selfie camera, full-screen design, and features such as in-display fingerprint sensor and support for slow-motion video recording to name a few. If you've been eyeing to purchase one of them but have been in two minds regarding which one to pick, here's a comparison between the Redmi K20 and the Realme X.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X price

Both the Redmi K20 and Realme X will soon make their way to the Indian market, but so far, there is no word on their pricing in India. But we can get an idea about the latter by going through their asking price in China. The Redmi K20 price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) in China.

The Realme X, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400). The highest end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Redmi K20 vs Realme X design

The Redmi K20 flaunts a 3D four-sided curved glass back flame design with an eye-catching gradient finish on the glossy rear panel. The phone comes in three colour options - carbon black, flame red, and glacier blue - with the last two sporting colourful streaks around the edges, while the carbon black variant comes with a kevlar finish.

The Realme X, on the other hand, comes in White and Blue colours with gradient finish on the back and a fullscreen design on the front. The phone will also be available in limited edition Naoto Fukasawa variants with onion and garlic inspired design on the rear panel.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X display
The Redmi K20 packs a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, and hardware DC dimming support. The Realme X, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both the phones feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection and have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X processor and memory
The Realme X is powered by the more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor. It comes in two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme packs an older Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes in a total of three variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi K20 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and supports Game Turbo 2.0 for a smoother gaming experience, while the Realme X boots Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X cameras
The Redmi K20 packs triple rear cameras while the Realme X makes do with only two cameras on the back, but the pop-up selfie camera is a shared design trait between both the competing phones. The Realme K20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom support. There is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

On the other hand, the Realme X features a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture that is accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front. Talking about features, both the phones support slow-motion video recording at up to 960fps, but it is limited to HD resolution on the Realme X, while the Redmi K20 allows it at both HD and full-HD resolutions.

Redmi K20 vs Realme X battery and connectivity
The battery on the Redmi K20 is a 4,000mAh unit with support for 18W fast charging, while the Realme X comes equipped with a smaller 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The rest of the Realme X specifications include a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS. The dimensions of the phone 161.2x76.9x9.4mm and it weighs 191 grams. As for the Redmi K20, connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC.

Realme X vs Redmi K20 comparison
  Realme X
Realme X
Redmi K20
Redmi K20
GENERAL
Release date15th May 201928th May 2019
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)191.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)37654000
Fast chargingVOOCProprietary
ColoursSteam White, Punk blueCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.39
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)394-
HARDWARE
Processor2.2 MHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2.2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM4GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel
Rear autofocus-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinColorOS 6.0MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
