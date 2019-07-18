Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z price in India

The Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999. Redmi K20 Pro will be offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options. The first sale will commence through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST on July 22.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. It is selling the 6GB RAM version in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue options, whereas the 8GB RAM version is offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

Asus 6Z, on the other hand, is available in three variants – the 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 31,999, 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 34,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 39,999. All the variants are on sale on Flipkart. The phone is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z specifications

All three phones run on Android Pie with different proprietary skins on top. They support dual-SIM slots, and come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity option. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, the Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen, and the OnePlus 7 comes with the largest 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display. All the phones carry 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K20 Pro and the Asus 6Z offer a true bezel-less display, whereas the OnePlus 7 sports a waterdrop-style notch.

Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z, and OnePlus 7, all are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and pack up to 8GB RAM, and offer up to 256GB storage.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z camera

On the imaging front, the Redmi K20 Pro packs an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

In terms of the camera capabilities, OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera onboard.

Lastly, the Asus 6Z sports a flip camera module with a dual camera setup, which is used for both regular and selfie captures. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Among other specifications, the Asus 6Z comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion, while the other two don't support expansion of memory. The Asus 6Z also packs the largest 5,000mAh battery, with the Redmi K20 Pro coming in second with 4,000mAh battery, and the OnePlus 7 packing a 3,700mAh battery. All the phones support fast charging.

The Redmi K20 Pro is the thickest and heaviest at 156.70x74.30x8.80mm and weighs 191 grams. OnePlus 7 lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, and the other two offer support for the audio jack. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 and the Redmi K20 Pro pack in-display fingerprint scanners, while the Asus 6Z has a rear fingerprint sensor.