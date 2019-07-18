Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All three phones are powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, offer dual-SIM slots, and have fast charging support.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 12:15 IST
Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India recently

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro has the smallest 6.39-inch display
  • Asus 6Z is the only phone that offers dedicated microSD slot
  • Redmi K20 Pro is thickest and heaviest of the lot

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z price in India

The Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999. Redmi K20 Pro will be offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options. The first sale will commence through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST on July 22.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. It is selling the 6GB RAM version in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue options, whereas the 8GB RAM version is offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

Asus 6Z, on the other hand, is available in three variants – the 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 31,999, 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 34,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 39,999. All the variants are on sale on Flipkart. The phone is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z specifications

All three phones run on Android Pie with different proprietary skins on top. They support dual-SIM slots, and come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity option. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, the Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen, and the OnePlus 7 comes with the largest 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display. All the phones carry 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K20 Pro and the Asus 6Z offer a true bezel-less display, whereas the OnePlus 7 sports a waterdrop-style notch.

Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z, and OnePlus 7, all are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and pack up to 8GB RAM, and offer up to 256GB storage.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z camera

On the imaging front, the Redmi K20 Pro packs an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

In terms of the camera capabilities, OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera onboard.

Lastly, the Asus 6Z sports a flip camera module with a dual camera setup, which is used for both regular and selfie captures. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Among other specifications, the Asus 6Z comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion, while the other two don't support expansion of memory. The Asus 6Z also packs the largest 5,000mAh battery, with the Redmi K20 Pro coming in second with 4,000mAh battery, and the OnePlus 7 packing a 3,700mAh battery. All the phones support fast charging.

The Redmi K20 Pro is the thickest and heaviest at 156.70x74.30x8.80mm and weighs 191 grams. OnePlus 7 lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, and the other two offer support for the audio jack. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 and the Redmi K20 Pro pack in-display fingerprint scanners, while the Asus 6Z has a rear fingerprint sensor.

Asus 6Z vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 comparison
  Asus 6Z
Asus 6Z
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandAsusXiaomiOnePlus
Model6ZRedmi K20 Pro7
Release date19th June 201928th May 201914th May 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)159.10 x 75.44 x 8.40156.70 x 74.30 x 8.80157.70 x 74.80 x 8.20
Weight (g)190.00191.00182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500040003700
Fast chargingQuick Charge 4.0ProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursMidnight Black, Twilight SIlverCarbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame RedMirror Grey, Mirror Blue, Red
Removable battery--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.396.41
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--402
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (4x1.8GHz + 3x2.42GHz + 1x2.84GHz)2.8GHz one-core (1x2.84GHz + 3x2.42GHz + 4x1.8GHz)octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM8GB6GB6GB
Internal storage256GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)2--
Dedicated microSD slotYes--
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 13-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.75, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusLaser autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYesYes
Front camera-20-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocus--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinZenUI 6MIUI 10OxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Specifcations, Redmi, Asus 6Z, Asus 6Z Price in India, Asus 6Z Specifications, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Price in India, OnePlus 7 Specifications, OnePlus, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Mr. Robot Season 4 First Teaser Considers the Human Consequences of Elliot’s Actions
Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Price in India, Specifications Compared
