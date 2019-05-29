Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have launched in China, and both the phones offer pretty impressive specifications on paper. The two phones sport a triple rear camera setup and a mechanised pop-up selfie camera setup. The phones come with features like AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,000mAh battery. However, there are some key differences between the two phones that set them apart. Notably, the K20 Pro is powered by the premium Snapdragon 855 processor, while the K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor.

We pit the two variants against each other to highlight all the differences between the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20 price

The new Redmi K20 Pro will carry a price tag started at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively. The first sale of the Redmi K20 Pro will take place on June 1 in China, and it will be offered in three colours – Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 price will start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone will be priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200). The Redmi K20 will be available for the first time on June 6. It will also be offered in three colours – Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both sport similar design, support dual-SIM slots (Nano) and an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well. The phones run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sport a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.9 percent screen to body ratio. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with hardware DC dimming support, while the K20 variant lacks this support.

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Both the phones offer up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphones, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well. Rear camera on the Redmi K20 Pro supports 60fps and 30fps 4K video shooting, while the K20 only supports 30fps 4k video shooting.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K20 comes with the same 4,000nAh battery but offers up to 18W fast charging. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone. The dimensions and the weight of the two phones are also the same at 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and the phones weigh 191 grams.