Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy a Phone for Its Audio Performance?

How does the Redmi K20 Pro sound, compared to the OnePlus 7?

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy a Phone for Its Audio Performance?

The Redmi K20 Pro has a ‘Hi-Fi’ DAC that promises better audio performance

Highlights
  • The Redmi K20 Pro features an independent Qualcomm WCD9340 audio chip
  • Unlike the OnePlus 7, the K20 Pro has a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones
  • Redmin K20 Pro offers a better experience when paired with good earphones

When Apple showed ‘courage' and dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7, it sparked a major trend for smartphones. Even brands such as Google and OnePlus, which took strong positions in favour of the 3.5mm jack back in 2016, have since dropped the legacy audio socket from their newer phones. It seems that the people have spoken — wireless is the future, and plugging in headphones is a thing of the past.

While the obvious convenience of just using headphones or earphones that don't need batteries can't be denied, it's also something we've now grown used to not having. For those of us who want the superior sound quality of wired and audiophile headphones, equipment such as DACs and high-resolution audio players offer a better experience. However, if you do appreciate good sound on the go and don't want to invest in additional equipment, having a smartphone with better audio performance is definitely worth it.

LG has been making smartphones with specialised audio chops for a while now, but its offerings aren't as popular as competing options from brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung. The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) hopes to fill the gap that exists in the market, offering users flagship-grade hardware and specifications at a competitive price, while also paying attention to the need for good audio on smartphones. This Redmi K20 (Review) and Redmi K20 Pro (Review) come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and feature a Hi-Fi DAC, promising better performance with audio.

So just how much of a difference can those things make? And are these audio features worth basing a buying decision on? We put the audio performance of the Redmi K20 Pro to the test in an attempt to find out.

redmi k20 pro audio earphones 2 Redmi K20 Pro

 

Redmi K20 Pro audio performance

As is the case with newer LG V-series and G-series smartphones, the Redmi K20 Pro relies on a discrete DAC for its claim of better audio performance. However, while the LG G7+ ThinQ (Review) uses a 32-bit quad-DAC that runs on an ESS 9218P audio chip, the Redmi K20 Pro uses a Qualcomm WCD9340 audio chip with a 24-bit/ 192kHz DAC on board. This difference might matter to audiophiles and the pickiest of listeners, but most people will find the specifications of the chip to be adequate.

Every smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack must have a DAC, which simply stands for Digital-to-Analog Converter. This is necessary to play digital audio and give you an analogue signal for your wired earphones, but what matters is its quality. The Redmi K20 Pro's DAC is claimed to be better than the often unspecified ones in the vast majority of smartphones.

We played a bunch of tracks in various file formats on the Redmi K20 Pro to test audio performance, including MP3, WMA, FLAC, and Apple Lossless audio. For our testing, we used the RHA MA390 earphones and the Sennheiser Momentum on-ear headphones, representing both affordable and premium wired headsets.

We used the Redmi K20 Pro with the RHA earphones first, and were pleasantly surprised to find that the smartphone improved on the sound we're typically used to with these earphones, if only just a little bit.

While the Redmi K20 Pro didn't alter the sonic signature of the earphones in any way, it did seem to give the sound a bit more openness and detail, even with compressed audio tracks. Listening to Brasstracks' awesome rendition of All Of The Lights, we were most impressed with the faint clap-like beats that could be heard with a sense of direction and clarity despite the powerful bass hits.

The soundstage was perceivably wider as well. While listening to Age of Loneliness by Enigma in FLAC format, the bass came across as a bit tighter and more detailed. Although these affordable earphones couldn't do much to bring out the advantages of the higher resolution, the sound was audibly cleaner.

With the significantly better and more expensive Sennheiser Momentum on-ear headphones, the differences were even more distinct. The Redmi K20 Pro sounded a lot more open and spacious, with a tighter low-end and even cleaner sound. Our experience was noticeably better with both compressed and high-resolution audio formats.

redmi k20 pro audio both phones Redmi K20 Pro

 

Redmi K20 Pro Vs OnePlus 7: audio comparison

As part of our testing, we put the Redmi K20 Pro up against the OnePlus 7 (Review), one of its competitors in the same price bracket. While this smartphone doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, OnePlus does sell a Type-C to 3.5mm adapter for Rs. 390, which we used for this test. This is an official accessory recommended for the OnePlus 7 by the company, but is a passive adapter that simply passes on an analogue signal to the earphones or headphones plugged into it.

The OnePlus 7 (Review) uses its built-in DAC to convert the audio signal, which is then transferred to the passive dongle. The sound was decent and comparable to that of an Apple MacBook Air, which we generally use to test headphones with. The Redmi K20 Pro did, however, sound slightly better than the OnePlus 7. We perceived a more refined sound across the frequency range, tighter bass, and a better soundstage when using the more affordable RHA earphones. With the Sennheiser Momentum headphones, the differences were much more pronounced.

We also had a non-expert listen to the same tracks using the same app on both phones while using the RHA MA390 earphones, and the results were surprising. Our ‘regular user' felt that the OnePlus 7 sounded better, with punchier bass and a more exciting approach to the sound, while the Redmi K20 Pro sounded dull and soft in comparison.

While we were able to hear the differences in the sound, interestingly enough, the average user couldn't. Xiaomi's phones have always been designed for the typical value-driven smartphone user, rather than trying to cater to niches or specific types of buyers. While one user is definitely not a large enough sample set to make a decision either way, if average users are unable to hear any difference, or simply prefer a sound that is more punchy and raw in its attack, that could throw a spanner in Xiaomi's entire marketing push. It's also proof that OnePlus, despite its basic dongle and lack of fancy audio specifications, does an acceptable enough job with wired sound.

redmi k20 pro audio op7 dongle Redmi K20 Pro

 

Conclusion

The Redmi K20 Pro's claims of being a superior audio player than competing devices isn't without substance; the smartphone does offer what we consider a more natural and audiophile-friendly sound. However, we found that it needed better headphones to bring out the best in the sound, and ordinary budget ones don't quite have what it takes to exploit the superior audio chip and DAC in the Redmi K20 Pro.

If you do have a good pair of headphones to use with the Redmi K20 Pro, it might be worth investing in this smartphone for the audio performance. However, if you aren't particular about sound quality and just want to use a basic pair of headphones, then this shouldn't influence your purchase decision. Indeed, if you prefer your sound a bit more aggressive and punchy, you'll get what you want with the competition, and need not worry too much about the specifics of audio beyond getting yourself the right USB-C to 3.5mm dongle to plug in wired headphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, DAC, 3.5mm headphone jack
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy a Phone for Its Audio Performance?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  3. Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  4. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  5. Oppo K3 Review
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  7. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI TVs with 4K Display Launched in India
  8. Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy An 'Audiophile Phone'?
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  10. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Might Arrive Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways to Provide Free Video Streaming Service on Trains, at Stations: Report
  2. Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
  3. Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  4. SpaceX Said to Be Eyeing Florida for Starship Rocket Launch
  5. Realme X Now Available via Offline Retailers, Next Online Sale Scheduled for August 7
  6. Samsung, Microsoft Renew Partnership Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Event: Report
  7. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  8. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  10. Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.