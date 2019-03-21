Technology News

Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A: Comparing Xiaomi’s Most Affordable Phones

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A: Comparing Xiaomi’s Most Affordable Phones

Redmi Go price in India is Rs. 4,499

Highlights

  • Redmi Go and Redmi 6A both pack 3,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 6A is priced at Rs. 5,999, Redmi Go price in India is Rs. 4,499
  • Both the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot

In January, Xiaomi dabbled into the Android Go ecosystem with its new Redmi Go smartphone. The smartphone was unveiled in China first, and was later made available in Philippines in February. Now, the Redmi Go phone has launched in India and its key highlights, apart from the stock Android experience, are the HD display, over 20 languages support, a 3,000mAh battery, and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi Go, like all other Android Go phones, is placed in the budget segment.

If you're wondering whether you should opt for the Redmi Go, or the almost similarly priced Redmi 6A, here's a quick comparison between the two to help you assess.

Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A price

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the sole 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be made available in two colour variants - Black and Blue. The phone will be made available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (Noon) IST on March 22. Redmi Go launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB free.

Redmi Go First Impressions

After a recent price cut, the Redmi 6A is now available at a price of Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone is available via Amazon India and Mi.com, and is often sold at further reduced prices for a limited period.

Redmi 6A Review

Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A specifications

Possibly the biggest difference is that the Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), while the Redmi 6A runs MIUI 9.6 atop Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Both support dual-SIM (Nano) slots with dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion. The Redmi Go sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, whereas the Redmi 6A has a slightly larger 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) panel. Both sport considerable chins at the top and bottom portions of the display.


The Redmi Go is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, and the Redmi 6A is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Redmi Go packs 1GB of RAM and the Redmi 6A comes with a larger 2GB RAM option. Furthermore, the Redmi Go only offers 8GB RAM, while the Redmi 6A offers 16GB and 32GB storage options.


The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

The Redmi 6A, on the other hand, bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. The Redmi 6A is slightly heavier at 145 grams, and its dimensions are at 147.5x71.5x8.3mm. Both the phones pack a 3,000mAh battery, a Micro USB port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A comparison

  Redmi Go
Redmi Go
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateJanuary 2019June 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)140.40 x 70.10 x 8.35147.50 x 71.50 x 8.30
Weight (g)137.00145.00
Battery capacity (mAh)30003000
ColoursBlack, BlueBlue, Gold, Rose Gold, Black
Body type-Plastic
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.005.45
Resolution720x1280 pixels720x1440 pixels
Aspect ratio16:918:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-295
HARDWARE
Processor1.4GHz quad-core2GHz quad-core (4x2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 425MediaTek Helio A22
RAM1GB2GB
Internal storage8GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashLEDLED
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)5-megapixel
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)Android 8.1 Oreo
Skin-MIUI 9.6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
NFC-No
USB OTG-Yes
USB Type-C-No
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-No
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Gyroscope-No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Go, Redmi Go Price in India, Redmi Go Specifications, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6A Price in India, Redmi 6A Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Jio Added Nearly 1 Crore Subscribers in January, TRAI Reveals
Facebook Messenger Finally Getting WhatsApp-Like Quoted Replies
Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A: Comparing Xiaomi’s Most Affordable Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  5. Intel Teases 9th Gen Core CPUs for Gaming Laptops at GDC 2019
  6. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  7. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series to Sell 4 Million Units by March-End, Projects Xiaomi
  10. Redmi Go First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.