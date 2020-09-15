Technology News
Redmi 9i vs Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Redmi 9A: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9A is the cheapest of the four phones with its price starting at Rs. 6,799 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 16:10 IST
Redmi 9i vs Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Redmi 9A: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9i (left), Redmi 9 (second to left), Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A (right) have a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime has the largest 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi 9i and Redmi 9A are powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
  • All the phones come with a dedicated microSD card slot

Redmi 9i has launched in India as the latest offering from the company. It sits alongside the already launched Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A phones in the Redmi 9 range. The Redmi 9i comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, just like the Redmi 9A. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery just like the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A phones. All the phones in the Redmi 9 range have a waterdrop-style notch and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

We compare the newly launched Redmi 9i with the other phones in the Redmi 9 range – Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime – to highlight all of the differences between the four phones.

Redmi 9i vs Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Redmi 9A: Price in India

The newly launched Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant in India. It will go on sale on September 18 at 12pm (noon). The Redmi 9i will be offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

The Redmi 9A comes in two RAM + storage variants. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model. Redmi 9A comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

Redmi 9 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. This phone comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options.

On the other hand, Redmi 9 Prime is the most expensive of the lot and is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB storage model of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

Redmi 9i vs Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Redmi 9A: Specifications

All four Redmi phones feature a 6.53-inch display size with a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9A phones have a HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, whereas the Redmi 9 Prime features a full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. The Redmi 9i and Redmi 9A are powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Redmi 9 Prime, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The Redmi 9A packs up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The other three phones pack up to 4GB of RAM and offer up to 128GB of storage. All the phones have a dedicated microSD card slot with storage expansion capacity of up to 512GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9i features a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. You get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, housed in the notch. The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, has a single 12-megapixel rear shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel shooter at the front.

The Redmi 9 phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Lastly, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The Redmi 9i, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 phones pack 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support and Micro-USB port. The Redmi 9 Prime houses a slightly larger 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. All four Redmi phones include 3.5mm audio jack as well as regular connectivity options like 4G, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. There is NFC support only on the Redmi 9 Prime.

GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomiXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 9iRedmi 9Redmi 9 PrimeRedmi 9A
Release date15th September 202027th August 20204th August 202030th June 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.90 x 77.07 x 9.00164.90 x 77.07 x 9.00163.32 x 77.01 x 9.10164.90 x 77.07 x 9.00
Weight (g)194.00196.00198.00194.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000500050205000
Removable batteryNo-NoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary-Proprietary
ColoursMidnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature GreenCarbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky BlueSpace Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise FlareMidnight Grey, Peacock Green, Twilight Blue
Wireless charging---No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.536.536.53
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels1080x2340 pixels720x1600 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:919.5:920:9
Protection type--Gorilla Glass-
Pixels per inch (PPI)--394-
HARDWARE
Processor1.5GHz octa-core (4x1.5GHz + 4x2GHz)octa-core2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G25MediaTek Helio G35MediaTek Helio G80MediaTek Helio G25
RAM4GB4GB4GB2GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes--
Rear flashYesYes-Yes
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)5-megapixel (f/2.2)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10Android 10
SkinMIUIMIUI 12MIUI 11MIUI 12
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes
Micro-USBYesYes-Yes
Number of SIMs2222
NFC--Yes-
USB Type-C--Yes-
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards--YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes-
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes-
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
