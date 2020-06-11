Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price, Specifications Compared

The newly launched Redmi 9 comes with quad rear cameras while Redmi 8 has dual rear cameras.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 June 2020 13:37 IST
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9 and Redmi 8, both feature an 8-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 packs MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi 8 carries Snapdragon 439 G80 SoC and 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 9 is bigger and heavier than Redmi 8

Redmi 9 made its debut on Thursday as a successor to Redmi 8, introduced in 2019. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and packs a 5,020mAh battery. The phone also has quad rear cameras instead of dual rear cameras on Redmi 8. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8, both carry an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. So, in case you're wondering how the two phones by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi stack up against each other, at least on paper, here's a comparison.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price compared

The Redmi 9 price has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB + 32GB storage option while its 4GB + 64GB storage option costs EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,300). The smartphone has been introduced in Spain and its India availability is yet to be disclosed by the company. The newly launched Redmi 9 comes in Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple colour options.

On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 8 is available to purchase in India for Rs. 9,499. The phone is offered in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Specifications compared

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Whereas the Redmi 8 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Both the phones come with up to 64GB inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The newly launched Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, and lastly a 2-megapixel camera. The Redmi 8 carries a 12-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel on the back. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8, both carry an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the Redmi 9 comes with a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 8 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Both the phones retail with a 10W charger. The connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port. Its predecessor, Redmi 8 ships with similar connectivity options. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Lastly, the Redmi 9 measures 163.32x77.01x9.01mm and weighs 198 grams. Redmi 8 is smaller and lighter than its successor. It measures 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8 comparison
  Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Redmi 8
Redmi 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 9Redmi 8
Release date10th June 20209th October 2019
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Dimensions (mm)163.32 x 77.01 x 9.01156.30 x 75.40 x 9.40
Weight (g)198.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50205000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge 3.0Proprietary
ColoursCarbon Gray, Sunset Purple, Ocean GreenSapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.22
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)394-
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G80Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel
Rear autofocus-Yes
Rear flash-Yes
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 9 Pie
SkinMIUIMIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price, Specifications Compared
