Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: What's the Difference?

Redmi 9 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant and Rs. 9,999 for the top-end variant. The Redmi 8 comes in at Rs. 9,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2020 16:02 IST
Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 have dual rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 have 5,000mAh batteries
  • Redmi 9 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • Redmi 8 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC

Redmi 9 has just been released in India as tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that made its debut in Malaysia back in June. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 8 from last year and brings several changes and improvements. It stands as a good value proposition in the smartphone market, just like its predecessor did when it first came out. So, let's put the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 8 against each other and see what all Xiaomi has managed to change.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price in India

The Redmi 9 has come to India in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The base 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999. It has three colour options namely Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange. The Redmi 9 will go on sale in India on August 31.

On the other hand, the Redmi 8 launched last October and is available in a single 4GB + 64B variant that is priced at Rs. 9,999. There are four colour options to choose from including Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Specifications

Both the Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and while the Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top, the Redmi 8 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display. On the other hand, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Dot Notch display. The newer Xiaomi phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM while the older phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the notch. Coming to the Redmi 8, the phone has a dual rear camera setup as well but in a different configuration. It includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone uses an 8-megapixel camera sensor, also placed in a notch.

For storage, the Redmi 9 comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. In comparison, the Redmi 8 has 64GB of onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the Redmi 8, you get infrared and wireless FM radio additionally. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

The battery capacity on the Redmi 9 is 5,000mAh with supports for 10W fast charging while the Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9 by Xiaomi measures 164.9x77.07x9.0mm and weighs 194 grams while the Redmi 8 measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

  Redmi 9
Redmi 9
Redmi 8
Redmi 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 9Redmi 8
Release date27th August 20209th October 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.90 x 77.07 x 9.00156.30 x 75.40 x 9.40
Weight (g)196.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursCarbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky BlueSapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.22
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1520 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G35Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 12MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
USB Type-C-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

