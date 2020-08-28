Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: What's the Difference?

Redmi 9 has just been released in India as tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that made its debut in Malaysia back in June. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 8 from last year and brings several changes and improvements. It stands as a good value proposition in the smartphone market, just like its predecessor did when it first came out. So, let's put the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 8 against each other and see what all Xiaomi has managed to change.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price in India

The Redmi 9 has come to India in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The base 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999. It has three colour options namely Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange. The Redmi 9 will go on sale in India on August 31.

On the other hand, the Redmi 8 launched last October and is available in a single 4GB + 64B variant that is priced at Rs. 9,999. There are four colour options to choose from including Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Specifications

Both the Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and while the Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top, the Redmi 8 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display. On the other hand, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Dot Notch display. The newer Xiaomi phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM while the older phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the notch. Coming to the Redmi 8, the phone has a dual rear camera setup as well but in a different configuration. It includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone uses an 8-megapixel camera sensor, also placed in a notch.

For storage, the Redmi 9 comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. In comparison, the Redmi 8 has 64GB of onboard storage that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the Redmi 8, you get infrared and wireless FM radio additionally. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

The battery capacity on the Redmi 9 is 5,000mAh with supports for 10W fast charging while the Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9 by Xiaomi measures 164.9x77.07x9.0mm and weighs 194 grams while the Redmi 8 measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

