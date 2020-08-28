Technology News
Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9 and Realme C15 are entry level smartphones that have impressive specifications and come at similar, affordable price points.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 August 2020 14:22 IST
Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch display, while Realme C15 has a 6.50-inch display

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 and Realme C15 have similar specifications and price points
  • Realme C15 has a quad read camera setup
  • Redmi 9 is available in three colours, and Realme C15 in two

Redmi 9 and Realme C15 are entry level smartphones that recently launched in India. Both phones have impressive specifications and come at similar, affordable price points, so it can be hard to decide which one is a better investment. Redmi 9 and Realme C15 are both available in two storage variants. The former comes in three colours, while Realme C15 has two colour options. Let's compare the two budget phones side-by-side to compare the price and specifications.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Price in India

Redmi 9 is available in two storage variants. It starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB storage option comes at the price of Rs. 9,999. It is available in three colour options – Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange. The phone will go on sale in India starting August 31, from 12pm (noon) onwards. It'll be sold only on Amazon and Mi.com for now. It is expected to be available through Mi Home stores and offline retailers in India very soon. It was launched in India on Thursday by Xiaomi.

Realme C15 too, comes in two variants, differing in RAM and storage. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone is available in two colours – Power Blue and Power Silver. It is available for purchase via weekly flash sales. The phone will be available offline from September 3 onwards. It was launched in India last week by Realme.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Specifications

Both the phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10; Redmi 9 has MIUI 12 on top, while Realme C15 has the Realme UI. Regarding display, both phones also have HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, with the display size slightly differing. The Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch display, while the Realme has a 6.50-inch display. Redmi 9 and Realme C15 are both powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and paired with 4GB of RAM.

When it comes to cameras, Redmi 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. The Realme C15 has a comparatively superior camera setup, with quad rear cameras at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel “retro” lens. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel front camera, while the Realme C15 sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Redmi 9's onboard storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot, while Realme C15 also has a dedicated slot for a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging, while the Realme C15 packs a larger 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. When it comes to measurements, the Redmi 9 measures 164.9x77.07x9.0mm, while the Realme C15 is 164.5x75.9x9.8mm

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15 comparison
  Redmi 9
Redmi 9
Realme C15
Realme C15
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi 9C15
Release date27th August 202028th July 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.90 x 77.07 x 9.00164.50 x 75.90 x 9.80
Weight (g)196.00209.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50006000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursCarbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky BluePower Blue, Power Silver
Removable battery-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.50
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1600 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G35MediaTek Helio G35
RAM4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 12Realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
