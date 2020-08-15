Redmi 9 Prime recently made its India debut. The smartphone that is a part of the budget segment will be competing with the likes of Realme Narzo 10 and the Samsung Galaxy M11 in the country. All the phones come in at a similar price point and offer impressive specifications. These are entry level phones and represent three different approaches in that segment, from three different brands. The Redmi 9 Prime is the newest smartphone among the three. The Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in May while the Galaxy M11 made its debut in June. So, let's put these three smartphones head-to-head and see what all is different.

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The base 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in four colour options namely, Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare.

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single 4GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes in That Blue, That Green, and That White colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India starts at Rs. 10,000 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Specifications

All three smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, the Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and the Galaxy M11 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. In terms of display, the Redmi offering features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display while the Realme offering sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O Display.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10 are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M11, on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, The Redmi and Realme offerings have quad rear camera setups while the Samsung offering has a triple rear camera setup. On the back of the Redmi 9 Prime packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

While the Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10 have notches for the selfie camera, the Samsung phone uses a hole-punch design.

Coming to storage, all three phones have expandable storage and come with up to 128GB for the Redmi and Realme phones, and up to 64GB on the Samsung phone. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Prime include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. On the Realme Narzo 10, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. On the Samsung Galaxy M11, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of battery, Redmi 9 Prime has the largest at 5,020mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 10 and the Galaxy M11, both have 5,000mAh batteries and the Realme phone charges a bit faster at 18W, compared to the 15W on the Samsung phone. Talking about dimensions, the Redmi 9 Prime measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams, and lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M11 measures 161.4x76.3x9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

