Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10 have quad rear cameras while the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 August 2020 08:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 10 have notched displays, unlike the Samsung Galaxy M11

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in at Rs. 10,999 for the base variant

Redmi 9 Prime recently made its India debut. The smartphone that is a part of the budget segment will be competing with the likes of Realme Narzo 10 and the Samsung Galaxy M11 in the country. All the phones come in at a similar price point and offer impressive specifications. These are entry level phones and represent three different approaches in that segment, from three different brands. The Redmi 9 Prime is the newest smartphone among the three. The Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in May while the Galaxy M11 made its debut in June. So, let's put these three smartphones head-to-head and see what all is different.

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The base 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in four colour options namely, Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare.

The Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single 4GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes in That Blue, That Green, and That White colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India starts at Rs. 10,000 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Specifications

All three smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, the Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and the Galaxy M11 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. In terms of display, the Redmi offering features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display while the Realme offering sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O Display.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10 are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M11, on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, The Redmi and Realme offerings have quad rear camera setups while the Samsung offering has a triple rear camera setup. On the back of the Redmi 9 Prime packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

While the Redmi 9 Prime and the Realme Narzo 10 have notches for the selfie camera, the Samsung phone uses a hole-punch design.

Coming to storage, all three phones have expandable storage and come with up to 128GB for the Redmi and Realme phones, and up to 64GB on the Samsung phone. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Prime include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. On the Realme Narzo 10, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. On the Samsung Galaxy M11, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of battery, Redmi 9 Prime has the largest at 5,020mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 10 and the Galaxy M11, both have 5,000mAh batteries and the Realme phone charges a bit faster at 18W, compared to the 15W on the Samsung phone. Talking about dimensions, the Redmi 9 Prime measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams, and lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M11 measures 161.4x76.3x9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Realme Narzo 10 comparison
  Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11
Realme Narzo 10
Realme Narzo 10
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiSamsungRealme
ModelRedmi 9 PrimeGalaxy M11Narzo 10
Release date4th August 202030th March 202011th May 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.32 x 77.01 x 9.10161.40 x 76.30 x 9.00164.40 x 75.40 x 9.00
Weight (g)198.00197.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)502050005000
Removable batteryNoNo-
ColoursSpace Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise FlareBlack, Blue, VioletThat Green, That White
Fast charging-ProprietaryQuick Charge
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.406.50
Resolution1080x2340 pixels720x1560 pixels720x1600 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:9-20:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)394--
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G80Qualcomm Snapdragon 450MediaTek Helio G80
RAM4GB3GB4GB
Internal storage64GB32GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512-
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocus-YesYes
Rear flash-LEDYes
Pop-Up Camera-No-
Front autofocus-No-
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10AndroidAndroid 10
SkinMIUI 11-Realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesNo-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesNoYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime price in India, Redmi 9 Prime Specifications, Realme, Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10 price in India, Realme Narzo 10 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Marvel’s Avengers PC System Requirements Announced
Facebook Starts Warning Users Before Sharing COVID-19 Links to Combat Misinformation

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  2. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  3. Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Airtel Offers 1TB Extra Data on New Xstream Fiber Broadband Connections
  7. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor Launched
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  9. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  10. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  2. Independence Day 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share August 15 Stickers on WhatsApp
  3. Facebook Starts Testing TikTok-Style ‘Short Videos’ Feature to Cash in on Chinese Apps Ban
  4. Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show
  5. Mi Box 3 to Get Android TV 9 Update Soon, Public Beta Currently in Testing: Report
  6. Chinese Firms Like Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Be Hit by Import Hurdles in India
  7. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  8. Zee5 HiPi Launched as a New TikTok-Like Short Video Platform
  9. Airtel Offers 1000GB Additional Data on New Xstream Fiber Home Broadband Connections
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Update Releasing on August 16; Brings Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 Map, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com