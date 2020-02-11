Technology News
loading

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A: What's the Difference?

Redmi 8A Dual comes with two rear cameras, whereas the Redmi 8A has a single shooter at the back.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 16:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A: What's the Difference?

Redmi 8A Dual is identical to Redmi 8A in all aspects except the camera hardware

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A Dual has a 13-megapixel main camera at the back
  • It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots
  • Redmi 8A Dual is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a slightly upgraded version of the Redmi 8A phone that went official in India around four months ago. As the name suggests, the Redmi 8A Dual packs a dual rear camera setup, a significant upgrade over the entry-level Redmi 8A that only comes equipped with a single camera. Aside from the imaging hardware, there are not any major differences between the Redmi 8A Dual and the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A is primarily targeted at the recently launched Realme C3 for the Indian markets.

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A price in India

The Redmi 8A Dual carries a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for its base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the top-end 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model comes at a slight premium of Rs. 500 and will set buyers back by Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 8A Dual will be available in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour options.

As for the standard Redmi 8A, it also comes in two variants and has an identical price point. It is priced at Rs. 6,499 for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage version, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB model is priced at Rs. 6,999. It is up for grabs in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red. While Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Redmi 8A's future in India, it will most likely be phased out to make way for the Redmi 8A Dual.

redmi 8a compare body Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual features a 13-megapixel main snapper assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor

 

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual and the standard Redmi 8A are both dual-SIM smartphones that run Android Pie with the MIUI custom skin on top. Both the phones feature a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The two phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

Imaging department is where the Redmi 8A Dual stands above the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A Dual has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary snapper with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. As for the Redmi 8A, it has a single 12-megapixel Sony snapper with an f/1.8 lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter.

Both the Redmi 8A Dual and the vanilla Redmi 8A pack 32GB of internal storage that can further be expanded (up to 512GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity on the two phones is handled by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 8A Dual and the Redmi 8A both come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Dimensions of the two phones are identical at 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40mm, and they both weigh 188 grams.

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A comparison
  Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 8A DualRedmi 8A
Release date11th February 202025th September 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40
Weight (g)188.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursSky White, Sea Blue, Midnight GreyMidnight Black, Sunset Red, Ocean Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.226.22
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.45GHz octa-core (4x1.95GHz + 4x1.45GHz)2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM2GB2GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)12-megapixel (f/1.8)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8A Dual price in India, Redmi 8A Dual specifications, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi India, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi 8A price in India, Redmi 8A specifications, Redmi 8A
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A: What's the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  4. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Teases Power Bank With Fast Charging Support
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Google Draws Anger With Vacation Homes Feature
  3. Vivo, Intel, NTT DoCoMo Become Latest Companies to Withdraw From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  4. ARM to Launch New AI Chip for Small Devices
  5. Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report
  6. Realme Days Sale 2020 Now Live, Includes Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  7. Apple Denied Bid for Rehearing in VirnetX Patent Case by US Appeals Court
  8. Top Gear Season 27 to Air on Colors Infinity, Possibly Voot Select Too
  9. Coronavirus: Global Smartphone Output May Drop to 5-Year-Low in Q1, Says TrendForce
  10. Redmi Power Banks With Up to 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.