Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A: What's the Difference?

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a slightly upgraded version of the Redmi 8A phone that went official in India around four months ago. As the name suggests, the Redmi 8A Dual packs a dual rear camera setup, a significant upgrade over the entry-level Redmi 8A that only comes equipped with a single camera. Aside from the imaging hardware, there are not any major differences between the Redmi 8A Dual and the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A is primarily targeted at the recently launched Realme C3 for the Indian markets.

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A price in India

The Redmi 8A Dual carries a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for its base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the top-end 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model comes at a slight premium of Rs. 500 and will set buyers back by Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 8A Dual will be available in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour options.

As for the standard Redmi 8A, it also comes in two variants and has an identical price point. It is priced at Rs. 6,499 for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage version, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB model is priced at Rs. 6,999. It is up for grabs in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red. While Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Redmi 8A's future in India, it will most likely be phased out to make way for the Redmi 8A Dual.

Redmi 8A Dual features a 13-megapixel main snapper assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Redmi 8A Dual vs Redmi 8A specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual and the standard Redmi 8A are both dual-SIM smartphones that run Android Pie with the MIUI custom skin on top. Both the phones feature a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The two phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

Imaging department is where the Redmi 8A Dual stands above the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A Dual has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary snapper with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. As for the Redmi 8A, it has a single 12-megapixel Sony snapper with an f/1.8 lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter.

Both the Redmi 8A Dual and the vanilla Redmi 8A pack 32GB of internal storage that can further be expanded (up to 512GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity on the two phones is handled by 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 8A Dual and the Redmi 8A both come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Dimensions of the two phones are identical at 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40mm, and they both weigh 188 grams.