Redmi 8 was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest Redmi phone. As the successor to this year's Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 comes with an upgraded primary camera and packs a larger, 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also sports an all-new "Aura Mirror Design" that comes in multiple colour options to attract customers. Further, the Redmi 8 has up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. All this makes the new Redmi phone a strong contender in its price segment. But how is it different in comparison with the Redmi 8A that was launched in the country just a couple of weeks back?

We here compare the price and specifications of the Redmi 8 with those of the Redmi 8A to highlight the key differences.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A price in India

The Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi has announced an introductory offer under which it's offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 8 at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

In contrast, the Redmi 8A price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Both models come in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colour options.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A specifications, features

Both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones running Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phones come with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Similarly, both Redmi handsets have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The Redmi 8, however, has up to 4GB of RAM, while the Redmi 8A comes with up to 3GB of RAM.

The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. Distinctly, the Redmi 8 also has a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is missing on the Redmi 8A.

For capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storing content, the Redmi 8 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. The Redmi 8A, on the other hand, has a lone 32GB storage option. Both phones support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 8 also has an infrared (IR) blaster and comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The phones come bundled with a 10W charger, though.

Besides, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have identical dimensions of 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weight at 188 grams.