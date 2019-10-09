AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Redmi 8 was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest Redmi phone. As the successor to this year's Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 comes with an upgraded primary camera and packs a larger, 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also sports an all-new "Aura Mirror Design" that comes in multiple colour options to attract customers. Further, the Redmi 8 has up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. All this makes the new Redmi phone a strong contender in its price segment. But how is it different in comparison with the Redmi 8A that was launched in the country just a couple of weeks back?
We here compare the price and specifications of the Redmi 8 with those of the Redmi 8A to highlight the key differences.
The Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi has announced an introductory offer under which it's offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 8 at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.
In contrast, the Redmi 8A price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Both models come in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colour options.
Both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones running Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phones come with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Similarly, both Redmi handsets have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The Redmi 8, however, has up to 4GB of RAM, while the Redmi 8A comes with up to 3GB of RAM.
The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. Distinctly, the Redmi 8 also has a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is missing on the Redmi 8A.
For capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that comes with an f/2.0 lens.
In terms of storing content, the Redmi 8 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. The Redmi 8A, on the other hand, has a lone 32GB storage option. Both phones support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.
Connectivity options on both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 8 also has an infrared (IR) blaster and comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back.
The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The phones come bundled with a 10W charger, though.
Besides, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have identical dimensions of 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weight at 188 grams.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Redmi 8A
|Redmi 8
|Release date
|25th September 2019
|9th October 2019
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40
|156.30 x 75.40 x 9.40
|Weight (g)
|190.00
|188.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5000
|5000
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Sunset Red, Ocean Blue
|Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black
|Removable battery
|-
|No
|Wireless charging
|-
|No
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.22
|6.22
|Resolution
|720x1520 pixels
|720x1520 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|2GHz octa-core
|2GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|Internal storage
|32GB
|32GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|512
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|12-megapixel (f/1.8)
|12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
|Rear autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|LED
|Yes
|Front camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Front autofocus
|-
|No
|Front flash
|-
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Skin
|MIUI 10
|MIUI 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|Yes, v 4.20
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|-
|802.11 b/g/n
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|-
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|-
|Yes
