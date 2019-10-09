Technology News
loading

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 8 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999, while Redmi 8A price begins at Rs. 6,499.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have an HD+ Dot Notch display

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options
  • Redmi 8A, on the other hand, has a lone 32GB storage option
  • Both phones have identical dimensions and weight

Redmi 8 was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest Redmi phone. As the successor to this year's Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 comes with an upgraded primary camera and packs a larger, 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also sports an all-new "Aura Mirror Design" that comes in multiple colour options to attract customers. Further, the Redmi 8 has up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. All this makes the new Redmi phone a strong contender in its price segment. But how is it different in comparison with the Redmi 8A that was launched in the country just a couple of weeks back?

We here compare the price and specifications of the Redmi 8 with those of the Redmi 8A to highlight the key differences.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A price in India

The Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi has announced an introductory offer under which it's offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 8 at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

In contrast, the Redmi 8A price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Both models come in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colour options.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A specifications, features

Both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones running Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phones come with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Similarly, both Redmi handsets have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The Redmi 8, however, has up to 4GB of RAM, while the Redmi 8A comes with up to 3GB of RAM.

The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. Distinctly, the Redmi 8 also has a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is missing on the Redmi 8A.

For capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both have an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storing content, the Redmi 8 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. The Redmi 8A, on the other hand, has a lone 32GB storage option. Both phones support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 8 also has an infrared (IR) blaster and comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The phones come bundled with a 10W charger, though.

Besides, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have identical dimensions of 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weight at 188 grams.

Redmi 8A vs Redmi 8 comparison
  Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A
Redmi 8
Redmi 8
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 8ARedmi 8
Release date25th September 20199th October 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40156.30 x 75.40 x 9.40
Weight (g)190.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMidnight Black, Sunset Red, Ocean BlueSapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.226.22
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM2GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera8-megapixel8-megapixel
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 b/g/n
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • USB Type-C port
  • Bad
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A price in India, Redmi 8A specifications, Redmi 8A, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Heir in India, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani: Report
Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise a Minute for Calls to Other Networks
  3. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  4. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  8. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Add BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
  2. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise per Minute for Voice Calls to Other Networks
  3. Samsung Heir in India, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani: Report
  4. NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
  5. Apple AR Headsets to Arrive in Q2 2020, New iPad Pro Models in Q1: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia Leads Google Android Enterprise Recommended Phones List With Most Devices: techARC
  8. Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
  9. China's Hikvision Says US Blacklisting Could Hurt in the Short-Term
  10. BSNL Rs. 429 Plan Recharge Revised to Offer 1.5GB Additional Daily Data Benefit for One Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.