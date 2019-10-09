Technology News
Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: What's New and Different?

Redmi 8 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, whereas Redmi 7 comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Updated: 9 October 2019 13:47 IST
Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: What's New and Different?

Redmi 8 (left) features a 6.22-inch HD+ screen and the Redmi 7 has a 6.26-inch HD+ screen

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999
  • Redmi 7 had the same launch price, but it has since received a price cut
  • Both Xiaomi phones run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Redmi 8 is official. Unveiled earlier today in India, the new budget smartphone from Xiaomi will be succeeding the Redmi 7 in the country. Redmi 8 comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, HD+ display, up to 4GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Featuring Xiaomi's Aura Mirror design, the phone also packs a dual camera setup on the back and USB Type-C port. In this article, we take a look at exactly which upgrades the Redmi 8 brings over the Redmi 7.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: Price in India, colour options

Redmi 8 price is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB+ 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB version will retail at Rs. 8,999. Notably, for the five million customers, Xiaomi will only be offering the Redmi 8 in 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 7,999. There are three colour options – Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black. A fourth Emerald Green colour is expected to make its debut on a later date. In comparison, Redmi 7 was launched starting at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB + 16GB version. The 3GB + 32GB version carried at price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi 7 can now be purchased for as low as Rs. 6,999 for the base variant and at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of the colour options, Redmi 7 is sold in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: Specifications

Starting with the differences, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, whereas the Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. Xiaomi is providing 3GB and 4GB RAM options for the Redmi 8. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, is offered in just 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The internal storage options are also similarly different – 32GB and 64GB in Redmi 8, 16GB and 32GB in Redmi 7.

On the imaging front, although both Redmi 8 and Redmi 7 have dual camera setup on the back, there are some key differences. Redmi 8 houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size, whereas the Redmi 7 has a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25um pixel size. The 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor is same for both phones and so is the 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12um pixel size.

Among other specifications, Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the Redmi 8. The Redmi 7 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Also, the Redmi 7 has a Micro-USB port, whereas the Redmi 8 includes a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi 8 measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams.

Among the similarities between the two phones, both Redmi 8 and Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and feature dual-SIM connectivity, microSD card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster.

