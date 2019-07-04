Technology News
loading

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Redmi 7A is set to go on sale on July 11 in India.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 7A packs just 2GB of RAM, while the Realme C2 offers an option with 3GB RAM

Highlights
  • Realme C2 offers dual rear cameras, Redmi 7A has a single snapper
  • Redmi 7A and Realme C2 both pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • Redmi C2 sports a larger 6.1-inch display of similar resolution

Xiaomi has today launched a new budget phone in India – the Redmi 7A. The new Redmi budget warrior is aimed at the entry-level market. The Redmi 7A starts at Rs. 5,999 and lays claim to the throne of the best budget phone in India. But the Redmi 7A faces stiff competition from the Realme C2, which also starts at the same price point and offers a lot of value for its asking price. But how well do the two phones stack up against each other on paper? Read our detailed comparison to find out.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India compared
The Redmi 7A price carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant of the phone, while the higher-end 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,199. Xiaomi is offering an introductory offer that takes Rs. 200 off the price of both Redmi 7A variants in India, bringing the price down to Rs. 5,799 and Rs. 5,999 for the phone's 16GB and 32GB storage variants respectively.

The Realme C2 also starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 6,999. The top model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage can currently be purchased at Rs. 7,999. For a premium of Rs. 1,800, the Realme C2 offers more RAM than the Redmi 7A for its top model.

compare body Redmi 7A vs Realme C2

The Realme C2 offers dual rear cameras at the same asking price as the Redmi 7A

 

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Display, colour options compared
The Redmi 7A packs a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes equipped with a larger 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection.

Talking about colour options, the Redmi 7A will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. The Realme C2 comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Processor, RAM compared
The Redmi 7A draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The Realme C2 relies on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC ticking alongside up to 3GB of RAM. On paper, the Realme C2 should offer better multitasking experience due to the higher amount of RAM, but you'll have to wait for our full review of the Redmi 7A for a definitive answer to that question.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Camera compared
For photography, the Redmi 7A offers a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back, while selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel selfie camera that also supports face unlock. The Realme C2 has superior imaging hardware as it packs dual rear cameras - a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme offering relies on a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Software, battery compared
Redmi 7A boots Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top, while the Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on the same version of Android. Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Realme C2 also packs a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2 comparison
  Redmi 7A
Redmi 7A
Realme C2
Realme C2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi 7AC2
Release date22nd May 2019April 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate-
Dimensions (mm)146.30 x 70.41 x 9.55154.30 x 73.70 x 8.50
Weight (g)165.00166.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40004000
ColoursMatte Gold, Matte Black, Matte BlueDiamond Black, Diamond Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.456.10
Resolution720x1440 pixels720x1560 pixels
Aspect ratio18:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)295-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439MediaTek Helio P22
RAM2GB2GB
Internal storage16GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
SkinMIUI 10ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7A Price in India, Redmi 7A Specifications, Realme, Realme C2, Realme C2 Price in India, Realme C2 Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup With 5x Optical Zoom Support
Mozilla Firefox 68 for Android Released With Support for Web Authentication Support
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon, HMD Global Teases
  2. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  3. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  5. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. Lenovo Z6 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. MIUI 10's Latest Beta Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  10. Google Photos Is Getting These New, Highly Useful Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.