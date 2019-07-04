Xiaomi has today launched a new budget phone in India – the Redmi 7A. The new Redmi budget warrior is aimed at the entry-level market. The Redmi 7A starts at Rs. 5,999 and lays claim to the throne of the best budget phone in India. But the Redmi 7A faces stiff competition from the Realme C2, which also starts at the same price point and offers a lot of value for its asking price. But how well do the two phones stack up against each other on paper? Read our detailed comparison to find out.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India compared

The Redmi 7A price carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant of the phone, while the higher-end 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,199. Xiaomi is offering an introductory offer that takes Rs. 200 off the price of both Redmi 7A variants in India, bringing the price down to Rs. 5,799 and Rs. 5,999 for the phone's 16GB and 32GB storage variants respectively.

The Realme C2 also starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 6,999. The top model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage can currently be purchased at Rs. 7,999. For a premium of Rs. 1,800, the Realme C2 offers more RAM than the Redmi 7A for its top model.

The Realme C2 offers dual rear cameras at the same asking price as the Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Display, colour options compared

The Redmi 7A packs a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes equipped with a larger 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection.

Talking about colour options, the Redmi 7A will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. The Realme C2 comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Processor, RAM compared

The Redmi 7A draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The Realme C2 relies on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC ticking alongside up to 3GB of RAM. On paper, the Realme C2 should offer better multitasking experience due to the higher amount of RAM, but you'll have to wait for our full review of the Redmi 7A for a definitive answer to that question.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Camera compared

For photography, the Redmi 7A offers a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 camera at the back, while selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel selfie camera that also supports face unlock. The Realme C2 has superior imaging hardware as it packs dual rear cameras - a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme offering relies on a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Software, battery compared

Redmi 7A boots Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top, while the Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on the same version of Android. Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Realme C2 also packs a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.