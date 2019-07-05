Technology News
Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: What’s Different?

The Redmi 7A is expected to go on sale starting July 11.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 09:46 IST
Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: What's Different?

Redmi 7A will be available in three colour options - Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold

Highlights
  • Redmi 7a comes equipped with a larger 4,000mAh battery
  • It runs Android Pie, while Redmi 6A is stuck on Android Oreo
  • Redmi 7A’s octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC is also more powerful

The Redmi 7A is Xiaomi's latest entry-level phone, which succeeds the popular Redmi 6A. The Redmi 7A introduces a new design language, eschewing the white bezel look and redesigning the rear panel. Xiaomi has also reduced the choice of colour options with the Redmi 7A compared to its predecessor, skipping the rose gold shade. But are the changes only superficial, or does the Redmi 7A also bring some meaningful internal upgrades over the Redmi 6A? Read on to find out the differences between the Redmi 7A and the Redmi 6A in terms of pricing, specifications, and features.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A price in India
The Redmi 7A carries a starting price of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The top-end 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,199. Xiaomi is offering a limited time discount worth Rs. 200 as an introductory offer on both variants of the phone, bringing the effective price to Rs. 5,799 and Rs. 5,999 for the two storage variants of the Redmi 7A.

On the other hand, the Redmi 6A is now available at Rs. 5,999 after a price cut for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while the higher-end 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration can currently be purchased at Rs. 6,499. It is quite surprising to note that the Redmi 7A's higher-end variant is priced lower than its predecessor.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A display
The Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The one-generation old Redmi 6A features an identical 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) panel with 18:9 aspect ratio. The only difference here is that all models of the Redmi 7A sport black bezels, while the Redmi 6A comes in variants with white as well as black bezels.

Redmi 7A is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 439, while the Redmi 6A packs a quad-core SoC

 

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A processor
The Redmi 7A is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM. On the other hand, the Redmi 6A draws power from the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC ticking alongside an equal amount of RAM as the Redmi 6A. The Snapdragon 439 inside the Redmi 7A should offer more power and higher efficiency as it packs eight cores, while the MediaTek Helio A22 only has four cores. You'll have to wait for our Redmi 7A review for a definitive answer on real-world performance.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A cameras
The Redmi 7A comes equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera at the back accompanied by an LED flash, while selfies are taken care of by a 5-megapixel front snapper. As for the Redmi 6A, it features a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel front camera.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A software, battery
On the software side, the Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Redmi 6A boots an older version of MIUI on top of Android Oreo, which is also the Android version it will stick with permanently, as Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 6A won't be upgraded to Android Pie. The Redmi 7A is the better device in this regard, as it also bundles a host of new features introduced by Android Pie.

The Redmi 7A comes packing a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In comparison, the Redmi 6A features a 3,000mAh battery which is 25 percent smaller than the battery capacity of its successor. Needless to say, the Redmi 7A will offer much better battery endurance figures compared to its predecessor.

Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A comparison
  Redmi 7A
Redmi 7A
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelRedmi 7ARedmi 6A
Release date22nd May 2019June 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typePolycarbonatePlastic
Dimensions (mm)146.30 x 70.41 x 9.55147.50 x 71.50 x 8.30
Weight (g)165.00145.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40003000
ColoursMatte Gold, Matte Black, Matte BlueBlue, Gold, Rose Gold, Black
Removable battery-No
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.455.45
Resolution720x1440 pixels720x1440 pixels
Aspect ratio18:918:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)295295
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz quad-core (4x2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439MediaTek Helio A22
RAM2GB2GB
Internal storage16GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashLEDLED
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 8.1 Oreo
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 9.6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
NFC-No
USB OTG-Yes
USB Type-C-No
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-No
Gyroscope-No
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7A Price in India, Redmi 7A Specifications, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6A Price in India, Redmi 6A Specifications
Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: What's Different?
6GB RAM
