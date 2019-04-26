Technology News

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Updated: 25 April 2019 20:09 IST
Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999, while Redmi Y3 price starts at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

Redmi 7 will go on sale from April 29 via Amazon India

Redmi Y3 will go on sale first on April 30, via Amazon

Both smartphones feature nearly identical specifications and designs

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 were launched together at Xiaomi's New Delhi launch event on Wednesday. The smartphones share several similarities in terms of specifications as well as design, and we detail the common features and differences in this article for you to get a better idea of which smartphone is more suitable to your needs. Both the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 will go on sale via Amazon India next week, giving you some time to make your decision. Here's a comparison of the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in terms of price in India, specifications, and design.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3 price in India, launch offers compared

The Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB/ 32GB variant, going up to Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant. On the other hand, the Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model.

The Redmi 7 will go on sale from April 29 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y3 on the other hand will go on sale from April 30 via the same channels. Both will go on sale via other offline retail channels soon after.

Redmi Y3 launch offers include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel, while Redmi 7 launch offers include Jio Double Data for up to four years, and up to Rs. 2,400 cashback.

 

Redmi 7 First Impressions

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi 7 design compared

The two phones are nearly identical in terms of design. The biggest difference is this - while the Redmi 7 sports an Auru Smoke gradient finish, the Redmi Y3 sports an Aura Prism gradient finish. Notably though, in both smartphones, the Black colour variant has no gradient finish. The Redmi 7 is available in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants, while the Redmi Y3 is available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black. Apart from that, both smartphones bear the same dimensions (158.73x75.58x8.47mm), have the same waterdrop-shaped display notch, sport identically placed rear fingerprint sensors, and have the same weight (180 grams).

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3 specifications compared

Both the Redmi smartphones are dual-SIM offerings, featuring Nano-SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. Both smartphones run MIUI 10-based on Android Pie. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 both bear 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) displays, with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones also feature the same processor, the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC. Here's where some differences come along. While the Redmi 7 features 2GB of RAM on its base model, the Redmi Y3 offers 3GB of RAM. The Redmi 7 also has a 3GB RAM variant as its top-end model, while the Redmi Y3 has a 4GB RAM variant as its top-end model.

 

Redmi Y3 First Impressions

The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 both bear identical dual rear camera setups - a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dual rear camera setup is coupled with dual-LED flash module, electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). It's on the front where another significant difference comes in. As the Redmi Y3 is a selfie-focused smartphone, it features a massive 32-megapixel front camera, while the Redmi 7 only bears an 8-megapixel sensor. While the Redmi Y3 offers EIS, auto HDR, and AI portrait mode on the front camera, the Redmi 7 only offers an AI portrait mode in comparison.

In terms of storage, the Redmi 7 offers 32GB of inbuilt storage on both its SKUs. The Redmi Y3 offers both 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options. In the case of both smartphones, there is a dedicated microSD card slot support cards with capacities up to 512GB.

Connectivity options on the two smartphones are identical - 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones also feature IR blasters. The Redmi 7 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor, something that's duplicated on the Redmi Y3 as well.

Redmi Y3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7 comparison

  Redmi Y3
Redmi Y3
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7
GENERAL
Release dateApril 2019March 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.73 x 75.58 x 8.47158.73 x 75.58 x 8.47
Weight (g)180.00180.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40004000
ColoursPrime Black, Bold Red, Elegant BlueBlue, Red, Black
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.266.26
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-269
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM3GB2GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.29-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel8-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
SkinMIUI 10MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
