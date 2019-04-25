Redmi 7 vs Realme 3: Price, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi has added two new budget smartphones to its portfolio – the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 is the latest entry in the numerical Redmi series and brings some major upgrades in terms of design and internal hardware over its predecessor. The Realme 3, on the other hand, also adopts a new gradient design and comes equipped with a faster processor and better cameras compared to the Realme 2.

The starting prices of the Realme 3 and the Redmi 7 are separated by a mark of just Rs. 1,000, but how big of a difference does that price gap create in terms of the overall user experience? We compare the asking price and the specifications of both the smartphones to find out the answer, and also help you find which one suits your requirements.

Redmi 7 vs Realme 3 price in India

The Redmi 7 asking price for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage has been set at Rs. 7,999, while the higher end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi 7 comes in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colours and will go on sale starting April 29 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, while Mi Studio, Mi Stores, and authorised retail partners will follow soon.

The Realme 3, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and will set you back by Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The Realme offering comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options, and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Redmi 7 vs Realme specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM. On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 boots Color OS 6.0 based on Android Pie and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC ticking alongside up to 4GB of RAM.

The new Xiaomi offering packs a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a trait that is hard to find in this price bracket. The Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness, the same as the Redmi 7.

There is 32GB of internal storage on the Redmi 7 that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Realme 3 offers two storage variants - 32GB and 64GB - expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera set-up comprising of a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front snapper with support for AI portrait mode and AI beautification. AI scene detection is also on board, but the more notable camera feature is the ability to record full-HD videos at 60fps, which is something that not many smartphones in this segment offer.

As for the Realme 3, it comes equipped with dual rear cameras consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2 –megapixel depth sensor. But there is one key difference – the Realme 3's main 13-megapixel rear camera has an aperture of f/1.8, while the Redmi 7's primary 13-megapixel sensor comes with an aperture of f/2.2, which suggests that the Realme will perform better.

On the front, the Realme 3 offers a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie snapper, which is again superior to the 8-megapixel front camera on the Redmi 7. Camera features include HDR, portrait mode, Nightscape for low-light photography, and Chroma Boost to enhance the dynamic range.

The Redmi 7 is protected against liquid splashes by a layer of P2i hydrophobic coating, while it draws power from a 4,000mAh battery. The Realme 3 packs a slightly larger 4,230mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging on either of the two smartphones.

The connectivity options on the Redmi 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor handles authentication. Coming to the Realme 3, the connectivity suite on this one is rounded off by Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4 GHz WI-Fi, OTG, and Micro-USB port.

The dimensions of the Realme 3 measure at 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and it tips the scales at 180 grams. The Realme 3 weighs 175 grams and measures at 156.1x75.6x8.3mm. It also sports a fingerprint scanner on the back. But unlike the Redmi 7, there is no IR blaster on the Realme 3.