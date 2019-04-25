Technology News

Redmi 7 vs Realme 3: Price, Specifications Compared

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 7 vs Realme 3: Price, Specifications Compared

The Redmi 7 starts at Rs. 7,999, while the asking price for Realme 3’s base variants is Rs. 8,999

Highlights

The Realme 3 and the Redmi 7 both run Android Pie

The Realme 3 packs a larger 4,230mAh battery

Redmi 7 support recording full-HD videos at 60fps

Xiaomi has added two new budget smartphones to its portfolio – the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7 is the latest entry in the numerical Redmi series and brings some major upgrades in terms of design and internal hardware over its predecessor. The Realme 3, on the other hand, also adopts a new gradient design and comes equipped with a faster processor and better cameras compared to the Realme 2.

The starting prices of the Realme 3 and the Redmi 7 are separated by a mark of just Rs. 1,000, but how big of a difference does that price gap create in terms of the overall user experience? We compare the asking price and the specifications of both the smartphones to find out the answer, and also help you find which one suits your requirements.

Redmi 7 vs Realme 3 price in India

The Redmi 7 asking price for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage has been set at Rs. 7,999, while the higher end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi 7 comes in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colours and will go on sale starting April 29 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, while Mi Studio, Mi Stores, and authorised retail partners will follow soon.

 

The Realme 3, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and will set you back by Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The Realme offering comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options, and can be purchased from Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Redmi 7 vs Realme specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM. On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 boots Color OS 6.0 based on Android Pie and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC ticking alongside up to 4GB of RAM.

The new Xiaomi offering packs a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a trait that is hard to find in this price bracket. The Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness, the same as the Redmi 7.

There is 32GB of internal storage on the Redmi 7 that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Realme 3 offers two storage variants - 32GB and 64GB - expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera set-up comprising of a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front snapper with support for AI portrait mode and AI beautification. AI scene detection is also on board, but the more notable camera feature is the ability to record full-HD videos at 60fps, which is something that not many smartphones in this segment offer.

 

As for the Realme 3, it comes equipped with dual rear cameras consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2 –megapixel depth sensor. But there is one key difference – the Realme 3's main 13-megapixel rear camera has an aperture of f/1.8, while the Redmi 7's primary 13-megapixel sensor comes with an aperture of f/2.2, which suggests that the Realme will perform better.

On the front, the Realme 3 offers a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie snapper, which is again superior to the 8-megapixel front camera on the Redmi 7. Camera features include HDR, portrait mode, Nightscape for low-light photography, and Chroma Boost to enhance the dynamic range.

The Redmi 7 is protected against liquid splashes by a layer of P2i hydrophobic coating, while it draws power from a 4,000mAh battery. The Realme 3 packs a slightly larger 4,230mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging on either of the two smartphones.

The connectivity options on the Redmi 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor handles authentication. Coming to the Realme 3, the connectivity suite on this one is rounded off by Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4 GHz WI-Fi, OTG, and Micro-USB port.

The dimensions of the Realme 3 measure at 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and it tips the scales at 180 grams. The Realme 3 weighs 175 grams and measures at 156.1x75.6x8.3mm. It also sports a fingerprint scanner on the back. But unlike the Redmi 7, there is no IR blaster on the Realme 3.

Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7 comparison

  Realme 3
Realme 3
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2019March 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Dimensions (mm)156.10 x 75.60 x 8.30158.73 x 75.58 x 8.47
Weight (g)175.00180.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42304000
Removable batteryNo-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursDynamic Black, Black, Radiant BlueBlue, Red, Black
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.26
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-269
HARDWARE
Processor2.1GHz1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM3GB2GB
Internal storage32GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256512
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.29-micron) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
SkinColorOS 6MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Price in India, Redmi 7 Specifications, Realme 3, Realme 3 Price in India, Realme 3 Specifications, Xiaomi, Realme
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Some Mortal Kombat 11 Elements Feel More Like a Casino Than a Fighting Game
Mortal Kombat 11 on the Nintendo Switch Is a Blurry Mess Worth Buying for This One Reason Alone
Redmi 7 vs Realme 3: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  3. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  4. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  5. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  6. Google Seen Testing Swipe Gesture to Replace Back Button in Android Q
  7. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  8. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  9. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
  10. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.