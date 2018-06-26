Redmi 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different

Xiaomi on Sunday finally launched the Redmi 6 Pro. The smartphone has many key features like a dual camera setup at the back, a 4000mAh battery, the notch display, and the Xiaomi staple - a competitive price tag. The Redmi 6 Pro has been launched in China, and its price in India or launch date for India haven't been announced yet. We pit the smartphone against the smartphone that's arguably its closest peer from Xiaomi's current lineup, the Redmi Note 5 Pro to see all the areas in which it has been polished. With that said, it's worth reminding that the Redmi 6 Pro likely isn't the true successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which launched earlier this year in India at starting price of Rs. 14,999, and we will likely see a Redmi Note 6 Pro at some point.

While this is a comparison between the Redmi and Redmi Note series, it is still worth making when one considers the similar price points. Notably, in China, the Redmi Note 5 Pro model launched in India is actually the Redmi Note 5 model launched later in China. With all that said, let's dive in.

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India in February at Rs. 13,999, but then that price was raised to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and it goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Colour options are Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold. It is available via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi.com. Of course the Redmi 6 Pro price in India hasn't been announced yet, so let's take a look at what we do know.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has been launched in two variants, and the price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500), and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,600) is for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, Pink, and Red colour variants. To reiterate, there's no word yet on Redmi 6 Pro price in India or its release date in the country.

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

At 178 grams, the Redmi 6 Pro is slightly lighter than the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which weighs 181 grams. Both the smartphones sport a 4000mAh battery, run on MIUI 9, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 Pro sport a metal unibody, vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back, and a fingerprint sensor sitting in the top-centre at the rear. Both are available in varied colour options, and the only notable design difference is the notch display.

Even with the notch, the Redmi 6 Pro offers a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 ratio, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display in a 18:9 ratio. The latter is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, while the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. The Redmi Note 5 Pro offers 4GB and 6GB of RAM options, while the Redmi 6 Pro offers 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. While the Redmi 6 Pro offers both 32GB and 64GB storage options, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available only in 64GB storage variants.

The Redmi 6 Pro camera setup at the back also doesn't see much of an change with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor, just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front, the Redmi 6 Pro offers a modest 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR.