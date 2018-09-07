The Redmi 6 series was unveiled in India by Xiaomi earlier this week, marking the entry of the first Pro model in the company's affordable range. expanded its smartphone portfolio by launching the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro models. All three smartphones run MIUI 9.6 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and promised to get the MIUI 10 build "soon." The new models also have features such as a Face Unlock and Portrait mode. Unlike the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, the Redmi 6 Pro model features a display notch. The top-most smartphone in the family also comes with an infrared sensor that transforms it into a universal remote. All the three smartphones have thin-bezel display panels with 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratios and a dedicated microSD card slot. Now, let's look at what are all the major differences between the three Redmi 6 series smartphones.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro price in India

Let's start with the most affordable of the lot - the Redmi 6A price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 32GB storage variant. Both variants will go on sale through Amazon India and Mi.com on September 19. Then comes the Redmi 6 price in India, which costs Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. The smartphone will go on sale starting September 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi says that the official prices will hold for two months after which there may be an increase if the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar.

The Redmi 6 Pro, in contrast, comes at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. It will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Mi.com along with the first sale to be held on September 11. Furthermore, customers purchasing the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will get a Rs. 500 discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6A vs Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The front sensor is powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and has features such as Portrait mode, Beautify, Age recognition, and a Face Unlock.

The Redmi 6 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) that is available through a dedicated slot. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 147.5x71.5x8.3mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6A runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and sports the same 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio - just as the Redmi 6. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. There is a 13-megapixel camera sensor, paired with PDAF and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor that supports features such as Portrait mode, Beautify, Age recognition, Selfie timer, and a Face Unlock.

The Redmi 6A has 16GB and 32GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 147.5x71.5x8.3mm.

Unlike the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display and a 19:9 aspect ratio as well as a display notch (along with the option to hide the notch). The smartphone runs MIUI 9.6 based on top of Android Oreo. Further, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and 1.25-micron pixels. For self-portraits and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

For storing content, the Redmi 6 Pro has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There are connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.