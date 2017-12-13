Xiaomi has been pretty active in the entry-level segment lately, bringing in the Redmi 5A as well as the Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones for first-time handset buyers. Incidentally, the Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant costs the same as its sibling Redmi Y1 Lite, which has relatively less RAM but a bigger display panel. Competing against the two Xiaomi smartphones is the Nokia 2, which also costs Rs. 6,999 and offers a stock Android experience as well as the promise of timely software updates. Each handset has features that give it an edge over the other two, so we have compiled the Nokia 2, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi 5A price in India, specifications and features to help you figure out which model would suit you the best.

Redmi 5A vs Micromax Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2 price in India

Redmi 5A price in India is Rs. 6,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is available via Mi.com and Flipkart in the country, and Jio customers buying the handset will get Rs. 1,000 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers. This brings down the effective prices of the respective handsets to Rs. 5,999.

As for the Redmi Y1 Lite, its price is Rs. 6,999 and there's only one configuration - 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Buyers will get free subscription to Hungama Music and 280GB complimentary data from Idea Cellular (extra 1GB per day on recharges of Rs. 357). Amazon is providing Rs. 75 cashback in Pay balance (on purchases made via Pay).

Nokia 2 buyers will have to shell out Rs. 6,999, and will get complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance plan by Servify. Those on Jio network will also get 5GB of extra data on recharges of Rs. 309 or above for 9 months, totalling 45GB of additional data.

Redmi 5A vs Micromax Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera. The inbuilt storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 5A include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port. It runs on a 3000mAh battery, with 5V/1A charging, rated to deliver up to 8 days of standby time.

Coming to the Redmi Y1 Lite specifications, the phone has a 5.5-inch HD screen and 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC. This dual Nano SIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot and supports storage expansion up to 128GB. The resolution for the rear camera is 13-megapixel, with LED flash and PDAF, while the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. Its battery capacity is 3080mAh, and it features an IR blaster as well.

The Nokia 2 competes with the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A, but comes with just 1GB of RAM. However, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas says the handset is a value proposition despite the low system memory because the optimisations the company has made ensure the end-user experience doesn’t suffer.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat smartphone sports a 5-inch HD LTPS In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 212 SoC, and has 8GB of onboard storage, and up to 128GB microSD support in hybrid dual-SIM setup. The Nokia 2 sports an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front fixed focus camera.

Nokia 2 is IP52-rated for drip protection and features connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4100mAh battery that the brand says will deliver two days of juice.